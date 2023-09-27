Pet parent's guide: Tips and tricks for protecting your beloved pet from ticks and fleas

Tick and flea infestations are not just a nuisance for pets; they pose a challenge to humans as well. The diseases caused by these pathogens are easily transmissible from animals to humans, leading to a larger health concern. The warm, silky fur of cats and dogs is the ideal home for fleas and ticks. These insects feed on the blood of your pet and can lead to a variety of health issues, including allergic reactions and deadly diseases spread by ticks.

Regular care, veterinary guidance, and a clean living space are key to managing these pesky parasites effectively.(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tropical conditions in India also provide ideal weather for the survival and propagation of these flea-borne and tick-borne pathogens in pets, necessitating immediate attention and effective preventive measures. It is thus crucial for pet parents to understand the risks associated with these infestations and administer regular parasite control for their pets. (Also read: 5 food items you should avoid feeding a street dog )

Dr. Vinod Gopal, Director, Country Head of Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim shared with HT Lifestyle some important tips and tricks to protect your pet from ticks and fleas.

1. Skin Irritation and Allergies: Ticks and fleas can lead to rashes and allergic reactions in pets. Constant biting and scratching can even result in hair loss. Some pets are more sensitive than others and may develop severe allergic dermatitis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Transmission of Diseases: Ticks and fleas are vectors for various diseases. Ticks can cause Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which can also be transmitted to humans. Fleas, on the other hand, can spread Bartonella bacteria and tapeworms, which can lead to "cat scratch fever" in cats.

3. Anaemia: Fleas feed on blood, and a severe infestation can cause heavy blood loss leading to anaemia, especially in young or small pets. It can also cause weakness, lethargy, and pale gums.

4. Tick Paralysis: The Dermacentor tick is one particular species of tick that produces paralysis-causing toxins in animals. If not treated right away, this condition could also be fatal. Symptoms include weakness, difficulty walking, and laboured breathing.

Managing Tick and Flea Infestations:

Regular Grooming: Regular brushing and combing your pet will help you find and get rid of ticks and fleas before they become a problem.

Use Preventive Products: To choose the best tick and flea prevention products, consult your veterinarian. There are a variety of solutions available for oral chewable parasiticides, including flea collars, sprays, shampoos, and powders.

Perform Tick Checks: After outdoor activities, thoroughly check your pet for ticks. Pay close attention to paws, ears, and between toes.

Flea Control in the Environment: Treat your home and yard for fleas in order to avoid re-infestation. Consider using insecticides that are safe for pets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can ensure the health and happiness of your furry companions by understanding the risks and taking preventive measures while maintaining a pest-free environment for your entire family. Regular care, veterinary guidance, and a clean living space are key to managing these pesky parasites effectively.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!