Top 4 tick-borne diseases in dogs and their symptoms

Ticks are spider-like tiny parasites with eight legs and egg-shaped body that may become slightly enlarged and dark when filled with blood. They attack themselves to animals and people, feed on their blood and transmit diseases directly into the host's body. Parasites are organisms that reside on a host and derive all the nutrients from them offering nothing in return. Parasites can be a real nuisance for pet parents. Ticks climb or drop on your pet's coat. They carry diseases that can make your dogs quite sick. Thus, if you spot them, you must remove them from their body using a tick removal tool or just consult your veterinary expert for best remedies. Ticks can cause anaemia and a number of other protozoal diseases in your dogs. Unfortunately, currently there are no vaccines available to treat them. (Also read: 7 tips to protect your dog from fleas and ticks this summer) Tick-borne disease occurs when an infected tick bites a dog or a human and transmits the disease into the victim’s body.(Pixabay)

"Tick-borne disease occurs when an infected tick bites a dog or a human and transmits the disease into the victim’s body. The most important tick-borne diseases that affect dogs are Lyme disease, Ehrlichiosis, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Babesiosis, Bartonellosis, and Hepatozoonosis. All can have serious health consequences for dogs and many can have serious health consequences for people as well," says Dr Punith (MVSc, Animal Nutrition), Asst. Product and Techno-Commercial Manager, Drools Pet Food Private Limited.

Dogs are very susceptible to tick-borne diseases and currently no vaccines are available to treat them.

"It is very difficult to completely prevent or avoid ticks on pet animals and hence it is of prime importance to understand some of the tick-borne diseases, signs, and their prevention. Ticks are ectoparasites, meaning they are pests that live on the outside of their host. There are many species of ticks that feed off dogs and are active throughout different geographical areas at different times of the year. For ticks to survive, they must bite their hosts and then feed on their blood. Ticks may carry bacteria, viruses, and parasites and through their bite they can transmit these to our pets, causing a variety of diseases," adds Dr Punith.

Dr Punith shares some of the important tick-borne diseases and their symptoms with HT Digital:

1. Ehrlichiosis

Ehrlichiosis or Tick fever is a common tick-borne disease that is seen all over the world. Usually, the signs start 1 – 3 weeks post the tick bite. Watching out for changes in behavior or appetite is key at this stage. Major symptoms include fever, low appetite, and low blood platelets (platelets are the cells that help in blood clotting), often noted by nose bleeding or other signs of bruising or anaemia.

2. Babesiosis

Babesia is another disease caused primarily by the bite of a tick, but can also transfer from dog bites, transplacental transmission (from mother dog to baby dog), and possibly through contaminated IV blood. The main issue associated with this disease is 'haemolysis' which means the breaking down of red blood cells (RBCs). Other symptoms include lethargy, pale gums, dark-colored urine, and jaundice.

3. Bartonella

Bartonella is an important emerging infectious disease in both dogs and cats. It is also known as cat scratch disease. Most infections usually occur after scratches from domestic or feral cats who have been infected by fleas. The main symptoms here include vomiting and diarrhea, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore muscles, coughing, and difficulty in breathing.

4. Anaplasmosis

Anaplasma is caused by a bacterium that is carried by ticks and this disease is seen all over the world. The symptoms include fever, limping, joint pain, and low blood platelet count which leads to a bleeding disorder.

"All these tick-borne diseases have symptoms that are similar to malaria in humans. Symptoms like undulant fever, low appetite, and low blood platelet count are quite similar to malaria," adds the expert.

Prevention

"The best way to prevent tick-borne disease is to avoid ticks and tick-infested areas in households. Tick prevention comes in oral, topical, or collar form and uses pesticides, repellents, and growth inhibitors. Treating the environment is also crucial in areas with lots of ticks. Ticks may live in the house, yard, or kennel, and treatment with pesticides in these areas is equally important," concludes Dr Punith.

