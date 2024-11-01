Pet safety alert: From chocolates to raisins, 6 festive foods and treats that should stay off their plates

During the festive season, it's tempting to share holiday treats with our pets, but many foods can be harmful to them. Ingredients such as chocolate, xylitol (a common sweetener), grapes, garlic, and onions can be toxic and cause serious health issues. Being aware of these dangers ensures our pets stay safe and healthy, allowing them to enjoy the festivities alongside us. (Also read: Pets experience stress from loud noises, toxic fumes during Diwali: 6 vet-approved tips to take care of your fur baby ) As the festive season arrives, sharing treats with loved ones is a joy. However, not all holiday foods are safe for pets.(Unsplash)

Dr. Umesh Kallahali, Small Animal Consultant at Mars Petcare India, shared with HT Lifestyle the top foods that should be avoided for pets.

1. Chocolate

Chocolate is a festive favourite, but it can be dangerous for pets, especially dogs. Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, which pets can't break down as quickly as humans. Even a small amount can cause restlessness, a racing heart, vomiting, diarrhoea, and even seizures. Dark and baking chocolate are particularly hazardous, so it's safest to keep all chocolate away from pets.

2. Foods with Xylitol

Xylitol, a common sugar substitute in sugar-free candies, gum, and baked goods, is especially harmful to dogs. It can cause a rapid release of insulin, leading to a dangerous drop in blood sugar. Symptoms may include vomiting, lethargy, and loss of coordination. Higher doses of xylitol can even cause irreversible liver damage, so it's important to keep xylitol-sweetened treats well out of pets' reach.

3. Grapes and raisins

Grapes and raisins are often used in holiday recipes, but they're highly toxic to pets, particularly dogs. Ingesting even a small amount can lead to sudden kidney failure, with symptoms like vomiting, loss of appetite, lethargy, and abdominal pain. Since it's hard to know how much might be harmful to each pet, it's safest to keep all foods with grapes or raisins out of reach.

4. Garlic and onions

Garlic and onions, often featured in holiday dishes, contain compounds that can harm pets, especially cats and dogs, by damaging their red blood cells. This can lead to anemia if consumed in large amounts or over time. Symptoms may include weakness, vomiting, and pale gums. Since garlic and onions in any form—raw, cooked, or powdered—pose a risk, it's best to avoid letting pets near any seasoned dishes.

5. Macadamia and other nuts

Macadamia nuts are toxic to dogs and can cause symptoms like muscle tremors, weakness, vomiting, and mild fevers. Other nuts, especially salted or flavoured ones, can upset pets' stomachs and cause dehydration. Nuts also pose a choking hazard for smaller pets, so it's safest to keep nut-based snacks out of reach.

6. Raw dough

Uncooked yeast dough is dangerous if eaten by pets. It can continue to rise in their stomach, causing gas and discomfort, while the fermentation process can create alcohol, leading to alcohol poisoning. Signs of dough toxicity include vomiting, unsteadiness, and bloating. Keeping raw dough covered and out of sight is the best way to avoid any risk.

Keeping these treats out of reach ensures that pets stay safe, healthy, and ready to enjoy the festivities in their way! Consider offering pet-safe treats as an alternative to let them celebrate with you.