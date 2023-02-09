Tips and tricks to get your cat to like their new bed

Your cats are no less than the queen of your life and while you may give them royal treatment every day, they would still have their own way of doing things because we all know how your feline friend loves their independence. Be it their foods, favourite spots at home or time to play, your kitties surely know what they want and this is the reason it's a little tricky to introduce a new element to their lifestyle. For example, getting them to like their new bed requires some planning and strategy. These tips will ensure your cat will not only agree to sleep on the newly-bought bed, but also begin to cherish it. (Also read: 5 facts about feeding cats every pet parent should know)

"Cat paw-rents (parents) know all too well, their kitty loves a snooze. Most cats sleep for long hours of the day and love their nap times wholeheartedly. However, many times these free-spirited beauties can make your bed their own and refuse to leave it at any cost. It is in times like these that a new personal bed for them can be a great way to get them to find a special place for their nap," says Poorvi Anthony, co- founder of JUSTDOGS.

It is known that cats like to be the boss of their own sweet little world and are very independent in nature, which often can prove a tad bit tough on their parents as they try to get them to try something new or change their routine.

"Cats really appreciate their own private space and introducing them to their all-new bed can sometimes be a task for their owners," says Poorvi.

She also shares a few master tricks and tips to get your kitty to fall in love with the new adorable bed that you wish to pamper it with.

The best bed is your best bet

Cats are very particular about their preferences and who could blame them. Most cats prefer a bed that has enough room for them to lie comfortably in as they roll over or stretch. However, for your cats to feel a sense of comfort and safety in their bed, it is essential that the bed is not too big for them as that too could cause your cat to dislike it and prefer to sleep anywhere but in it.

It is also important to take into account the quality of the bed, as a bed that is too hard could be uncomfortable for your cat but if your cat is fond of sleeping on the floor, perhaps a bed that is too soft could also put him off.

One key thing to keep in mind while picking the right bed for your cat is paying attention to their preferences in location. For instance, if you usually observe your cat hiding under a chair or a table, it would be wise to get a bed shaped like a small cave in order to provide your cat with the same sense of comfort that it finds its usual spot.

Location is the key

In kitty beds and in real estate, it is all about the location. Once you find the perfect bed for your cat, it is necessary to find the perfect spot for the bed. If your cat prefers to lie in the sun, placing the bed near a window with free-flowing sunshine could prove very helpful in getting your cat to start using its bed. Some cats prefer slightly remote corners away from any disturbance, or at a height where they cannot be disturbed. In such cases, placing the bed on a chair or a shelf, away from often frequented corners of the house could make your cat want to spend all its time relaxing in the lovely bed you find for them.

Introduce your cat to its bed the right way

Sometimes, cats can be a little wary of new beds and choose to stay everywhere except in the bed, but that isn’t something that cannot be solved with some enticement. If you place a couple of treats in your cat’s bed at the start, your cat will begin to approach the bed with a little more interest. Placing an old shirt with your scent or keeping a beloved toy can help your cat feel secure in this new setting and familiarize them to one’s new bed. Some catnip can also help bribe the cat into the bed.

Positive reinforcement is important as your cat begins to use its new bed. The more you praise and pet your cat every time it sits in his new bed, the more it will associate it with positivity and enjoy snuggling in it.

Make other places a little less fun

Sometimes, our little kitties can be a little stubborn and refuse to sleep in their bed. In this case, a slight spray of a homemade citrus smell could do the trick! Most cats despise citrusy smells and therefore tend to avoid places that smell like them. So, if your cat avoids the bed and chooses a different spot to lie down, a little spritz of water containing an orange peel or a lemon peel in this spot could solve the problem as this location will now be less desirable, making the bed seem like a better option to your cat. Take care to avoid any essential oils, as they can be harmful to your cats.

With a little patience and lots of love, even the moodiest cat can be gently trained to sleep in his own bed and truly make it his own little space.

