Tips to prepare your pets for the Halloween season

Halloween is all about trick and treats, spooky costumes and scary vibes all around. Dressing up the kids and dogs, going to a party, or giving out candy can be enjoyable during this time. However, for dogs who struggle with anxiety or fear, October can be a terrifying month because of all the celebrations, fireworks, unexpected noises, and knocks on the door. Household pets may find it frightening, but it may also be harmful. Numerous candies can be hazardous to animals, uncomfortable to unsafe pet costumes are common, and decorations may attract our pets and expose them to dangerous substances. Therefore, taking a little more care is necessary to carefully enjoy this wonderful festival with your pets. (Also read: How to make Diwali treats for your pets; expert tips and recipe inside )

Dr. Kwane Stewart, Veterinarian, shared three most important tips that all pet parents should keep in mind during the Halloween season.

1. Keep the candy out of paw's reach

Halloween candy is usually something dogs want to get their paws on, but consuming it can be very harmful. So make sure that you know where the candy is and that your pup stays away from it. The following candies or ingredients are the most harmful common Halloween candies:

Chocolate

Raisins

Hard candies

Bubble gum

Sugar-free candies

2. Treats, not tricks

If you decide to take your pup trick-or-treating, make sure you're prepared. If your pet isn't used to walking for a long time, a stroller might be necessary. If not, your pet should wear a harness or collar to prevent them from running off especially on Halloween when there's a lot of action, and it's likely dark outside.

3. Your costume guide

You might be inclined to pick out a Halloween costume for your pet. But before making the final purchase, you'll want to ensure that your dog is tolerant of clothing or costumes. If your pet refuses to move while wearing clothes, runs away from them or chews at their outfit, they likely aren't a great candidate for a costume. However, if they're comfortable with dressing up, she has some tips on what to look for:

Avoid costumes with small parts or pieces that can be chewed off or swallowed (think: fringe, feathers, loose buttons or fluffy decorations).

Bring your pet to the store or have them try it on before buying it. Their outfit shouldn't restrict their movement, vision, vocalizing or breathing.

Keep in mind that costumes that aren't the right fit can shift around and potentially cause injury by twisting or irritating where they're not supposed to.

Choose a light fabric that won't cause your pup to feel overheated. It also helps to check the weather to make sure the temperatures aren't too hot before dressing them up.

