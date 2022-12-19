Ways to look after your pet's grooming needs this winter

Winter is here and so is the cold. Time to get your sweaters out and hot chocolate ready. And while you get ready to brace for the cold, do remember that our pets need the warmth too, just like us, they are susceptible to feeling cold. Pet winter grooming is crucial to prevent various skin-related disorders in our pets and maintain their healthy coats, paws, and nails. Our pets' fur helps them to regulate the temperature, as in the winter, it traps heat and keeps the cold outside, and in the summer, it keeps the heat outside. Grooming is also vital to preserving their fur coat that is healthy, smooth, clean, and nourished, assuring comfort and warmth to the fur babies. (Also read: Pet care tips: Essentials you need to keep your furry friends warm during winter )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly, shares a few tips to look after our pet’s grooming needs this winter.

1. Brush your pet regularly: Regular brushing helps to remove dead fur, tangles, and dirt from your pet’s coat. It also stimulates blood flow and helps to distribute natural oils throughout their coat. Due to sebum production inside the layers of the coat, the longer the coat, the more likely it is to become matted and tangled.

2. Bathe your pet as needed: Use of artificial heat indoors and the presence of windy air outdoors, deplete natural oils from the skin leading to dry skin which is a common skin problem in furries throughout the winter. How often you need to bathe your pet depends on their breed and lifestyle. Some pets may only need a bath every few months, while others may need one every week. Use a mild shampoo and make sure to rinse thoroughly to avoid drying out their skin.

3. Trim your pet's nails: As your pet walk less in the winter, their nails last longer. Even the toxins and other illnesses from the road might collect in their nails, hence it is important to have their nails cut, cleansed, and shined. Overgrown nails can be painful for your pet and cause problems with their footing. Trim your pet's nails regularly to keep them at a comfortable length. If you are not comfortable trimming your pet's nails yourself, you can ask a groomer or veterinarian to do it for you.

4. Clean your pet's ears: Pets' ears can accumulate dirt, wax, and debris, which can lead to infections. To clean your pets' ears, moisten a cotton ball with a cleaning solution and gently wipe the inside of their ears. Be careful not to insert the cotton ball too far into their ear canal.

5. Brush your pet's teeth: Regular teeth brushing is important for your pet's dental health. You can use a toothbrush and toothpaste specifically designed for pets, or you can use a finger brush or a piece of gauze wrapped around your finger.

6. Protect your pet's paws: During the winter, your pet's paws can become dry, chapped, and sore. To protect their paws, you can use a balm or wax to moisturize and protect the skin. You can also use booties or paw protectors to keep your pet's paws warm and dry. Also, take care of areas where cold-related skin infection is common.

