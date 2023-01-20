What to do if your pet is injured; expert on first aid tips

Like human kids, your pet children too are susceptible to falls, accidents and injuries and thus it is imperative for pet parents to keep in mind certain tips and even a first-aid kit ready. The first and foremost thing is to avoid getting attacked or bitten by your pet who might be in pain, scared or confused. Placing a muzzle on the pet (if not vomiting) and comforting it from a distance can be an effective strategy. While there are some injuries that may be visible, others can be internal and even life-threatening. Pets should be kept in a quiet, closed environment so that they do not put themselves at risk of further injury and then taken to a veterinary facility. (Also read: How to manage fatigue in dogs? Tips pet parents must follow)

Dr Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles talks about different kinds of injuries in pets and how they can be addressed.

The common types of accidents or injuries in animals are:

• Road accidents and fall from a height: This can lead to fractures, dislocations, spinal injuries, costal injuries/fractures leading to breathing issues, bleeding, unconsciousness or shock.

• Bite from another animal: This can lead to bleeding, thoracic punctures with breathing issues, shock, hernias, evisceration and degloving injuries

• Machine accidents: This can cause fractures, loss of extremities, bleeding or shock

• Accidental self-harm could be getting stuck in railings, degloving injuries and eviscerations.

Here are first-aid tips by Dr Kenjale depending on the type of injury.

Fractures

Fractures are often very painful and could be accompanied by heavy bleeding. Animals should be kept in a quiet, closed environment and transported to a veterinary facility. Open fractures should be essentially addressed by a gauze roll bandage for arrest. The open areas should be closed to avoid exposure to the environment.

Loss of extremity

In case of loss of an extremity, the damaged appendage should be taken to the veterinary facility for reattachment in the early stages.

Spinal injuries

Spinal injuries are of various types and could either be painful, appear with a loss of response where the animal is hemiplegic or paraplegic. Patients with loss of reflex will require immediate attention, a stable position for transport and steroids. Stabilization and positioning need to be coordinated along with the veterinarian depending on the site affected. In case of bleeding, the injury can be stabilised by applying bandage

Unconsciousness

Unconscious animals could be in shock immediately after the accident. Ensure temperature maintenance is taken into consideration. Basic temperature loss can be prevented by using paper and covering the paws with tape. The overall body should be covered by a blanket or a piece of cloth along with a warm water bag. A secure airway to be created by pulling the tongue out, followed with stabilization of fluids given at a veterinary facility.

Bleeding

Bleeding is of two types- arterial and venous. Arterial blood has to be addressed with digital pressure first to stop and immediate stoppage with a tourniquet and animals should be taken to a vet immediately as this can be life-threatening. Venous bleeding is often less hazardous but also life-affecting and taken care with a bandaging and a less tight tourniquet.

Respiratory distress

Respiratory distress emergency is often multi-factorial and diagnostic tests are the only way to confirmatory diagnosis. Animals in a sitting position shouldn't be moved from sternal recumbency as it could be a traumatic diaphragmatic hernia with extending the neck and legs. The animals need immediate 100% concentration oxygen so an emergency facility contact has to be kept handy and immediate transport needs to be arranged.

Evisceration and hernia

Not all hernias need immediate addressing like lateral wall hernias, inguinal hernias, ventral hernias, femoral hernias and perineal hernias. Traumatic hernias definitely need surgical attention and need to be treated by a qualified veterinary surgeon. Eviscerations are also considered emergencies as organs protrude out from the muscle wall and skin and the contamination can cause the death of tissue. Covering the organ with a wet clean cloth for some time can provide some stability.

Degloving

Degloving injuries are common but are not threatening in the initial stages. They look difficult to manage, but can be treated by surgical measures. To prevent contamination a wet clean cloth/bandage would be good enough to transport the animal to the facility.

