Women's Day: 5 reasons women are opting for pets over romantic partners

International Women's Day 2023: Not all relationships end in 'happily ever after' in modern times and with each passing year, the growing uncertainty over finding a reliable, dependable and loving partner may make women consider 'settling down' with a lovable pooch instead of a romantic partner. A nationwide survey involving more than 600 unmarried individuals revealed that a notable number of women prefer dogs over men as their companions. They explained that dogs offer more affection, relaxation, and dependability, making them better companions to have at home. Women of today know what they want and selfless love of a pet figures on the top of list for many. (Also read: 5 tips to keep your pets safe during Holi celebrations)

Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8) Poorvi Anthony, co-founder of JUSTDOGS talks to HT Digital why more and more women have started opting for a pet instead of a romantic partner.

There are no complications in this relationship

While a romance may bring many complications and possibilities of heartbreak, the love of a pet is something that can always be counted on. Many women prefer to avoid such conflicts altogether and are choosing the comfortable and warm relationship they can share with a pet.

Their love is truly unconditional

Boyfriends and girlfriends may come and go but the bond you share with your pet is forever. No one’s love is as unconditionally yours as is your pet’s. People leave and break hearts, but a pet will never do that. They don’t want anything from you except love and you are their whole world.

They’ll never hold you back

Sometimes, romances can only work when other aspects of life, such as your career, take a backseat. In such cases, many women are choosing the companionship of a dog or a cat to ensure an unlimited supply of love and affection, without giving up their careers

Low effort, high reward

Romance comes with the pressure of good and thorough communication, as well as a lot of effort that can weigh on a person’s emotional well-being but this is never a problem with pets.

No date nights required

After working for over eight hours every day of the week, most women these days just wish to relax and cuddle with their pet instead of dressing up for a date that may perhaps go poorly. Every night is date night if you have the perfect partner as your pet.

