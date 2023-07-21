Wonder why your dog sits at your feet? Expert says it could be due to these reasons

Dogs display affection towards their pet parent in myriad ways. Some lick their owners while others sit at their feet. Understanding your dog's body language is the first step towards knowing them better and establishing a lifelong bond. Dogs have many lovable attributes that set them apart from other pets and make them one of the most sought-after animal companions. They are loyal, loving, and protective and humans probably would never be able to understand fully the extent and depth of their selfless love. The story of a pet dog in a Puducherry town sitting near the pair of slippers of its owner who seemed to have jumped off the bridge over the Godavari river, has touched many a heart. Witnesses reported the dog crying and refusing to move away from the spot where it perhaps saw its pet parent last. (Also read: Monsoon pet care tips: 5 things you should do for your pet's health in rainy season)

Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails says dogs may sit at your feet for different reasons and they could range from seeking companionship, comfort, security, protective instinct, clingy behaviour, anxiety levels or conditioning. (Pixabay)

As far as sitting near the owner's feet is concerned, while some pets do it selectively, some frequently and the others excessively. Is your dog's 'sitting at your feet' behaviour normal or obsessive? We asked an expert.

Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails says dogs may sit at your feet for different reasons and they could range from seeking companionship, comfort, security, protective instinct, clingy behaviour, anxiety levels or conditioning. Know from Dr Shantanu about your dog's non-verbal communication to you from their anxiety to their attachment to obsessiveness.

Reason 1: They are seeking comfort and security

Dogs are social animals that thrive on companionship. Sitting at your feet provides them with a sense of comfort and security, as they feel close to their trusted human companion. Your presence and scent can have a soothing effect on them, helping them feel safe and at ease.

Reason 2: They want to bond with you

Dogs have a strong emotional bond with their owners. By sitting at your feet, your dog is expressing their desire for closeness and connection. It's their way of seeking attention, physical contact, and affection from you. They may enjoy being near you as it strengthens the bond between you both.

Reason 3: They want to protect you

Dogs have an inherent protective instinct, which is often displayed by sitting at your feet. By positioning themselves close to you, they may be instinctively guarding you and your personal space. Your dog perceives it as their responsibility to keep you safe and protect you from potential threats.

Reason 4: They are seeing you as their leader

Dogs are descendants of pack animals, and they have a natural inclination to establish a hierarchical structure. Sitting at your feet can be a way for your dog to recognize you as the leader of their 'pack.' By positioning themselves lower than you, they show respect and acknowledge your authority.

Reason 5: They are trying to warm up

Dogs regulate their body temperature through their paws. By sitting at your feet, they may be seeking warmth or coolness, depending on the weather. The floor temperature can help them regulate their body heat, especially when it's colder or hotter than the surrounding environment.

Reason 6: They are clingy or anxious

Some dogs may exhibit clingy behaviour due to anxiety or insecurity. If your dog constantly seeks your presence and sits at your feet, it could be a sign that they feel more secure and at ease when they are close to you. Your presence acts as a source of reassurance for them, reducing their anxiety levels.

Reason 7: You earlier rewarded them sitting at your feet

If you have previously rewarded or reinforced your dog's behaviour of sitting at your feet, they may have learned that it leads to positive attention or rewards. Over time, this association can strengthen the behaviour, leading them to continue seeking your feet as a preferred spot for relaxation and connection.

