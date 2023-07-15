Monsoon pet care tips: 5 things you should do for your pet's health in rainy season

Pet health in monsoon needs extra care as like humans, your furry companions too can fall prey to monsoon illnesses. Besides, many a time, due to incessant rains one may be hesitant in taking their pet out worrying for their health and fear of getting drenched. However, it's important to note that without their daily dose of fitness, your pooch's immunity as well as mental health may suffer. Dogs should be given fresh, home-cooked diet rich in protein, carbohydrates, calcium, fibre, vitamins and other important nutrients. Monsoon also calls for proper skincare routine for your fur babies as fungal infections due to poor hygiene can make their skin red, itchy and full of rashes. Also make sure to keep your pet free to fleas or ticks. (Also read: Preventing dog bites: How to understand a dog's body language and spot early signs of aggression) Like us humans who catch a cold and suffer from a sore throat when the rains hit, our pets too tend to suffer from low immunity. (Freepik)

"While the monsoon brings us cool temperatures and beautiful scenery, this season also brings with it some health issues. Like us humans who catch a cold and suffer from a sore throat when the rains hit, our pets too tend to suffer from low immunity. While the allergies that come with seasonal changes are inevitable, there are some things that you can do to ensure your pet remains healthy," says Garima Kaushal, Co-Founder, Sploot.

1. Feeding them fresh food

A warm bowl of food that’s balanced in nutritional content and packed with the goodness of seasonally grown fruits and vegetables is the simplest and best way to stay healthy. When feeding meat, ensure it’s fully cleaned and thoroughly cooked.

2. Keep them active

Next, keep them moving. Monsoons are not a reason to slack off and skip walks. Get a raincoat for yourself and your pet and head out to enjoy the weather. Let them walk, run, and play and strengthen their immunity naturally. If that isn’t possible for you to do, consider getting a professional walker.

3. Vet checkups

Changes in the temperature are unpredictable and can lead to colds and fevers. So, keep your vet updated and schedule routine check-ups.

4. Vaccinations and probiotics

Stay on top of your pet’s vaccinations and also consider including some probiotics to their meal for some extra immunity and gut health.

5. Check for fleas and ticks

Ensure that you check them regularly for any fleas or ticks. It’s best to keep the house and all their stuff clean and dry (including their fur and paws). While their daily walks are important, ensure that you’re cleaning up their paws afterwards. Alternatively, you can keep them engaged with indoor activities like puzzles, mazes, games, and enrichment toys.