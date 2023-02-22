3 delicious cabbage recipes to lose weight, lower cholesterol

Including leafy greens in your daily diet can work wonders for your immunity and keep diseases away. They are not only low in calories and high in fibre but also perfectly filling foods that keep unwanted hunger pangs at bay. Cabbage is one such leafy green which is a storehouse of dietary fibre, calcium, magnesium and potassium and is packed with Vitamin C, thiamine, niacin and folate. It also helps lower cholesterol levels by binding the bile acids. Cabbage can be prepared in a variety of ways like raw, steamed, sautéed, boiled, fried, pickle and fermented. It can be included as either a cooked or raw part of many salads and also in soup and stews. (Also read: Blood pressure to brain health; nutritionist on many benefits of cabbage or patta gobhi)

"Cabbage is a leafy green, red, purple or white biennial vegetable that grows annually. This cruciferous vegetable belongs to the brassica family and is round or oval shape. It is closely related to broccoli, cauliflower family. It is widely used throughout the world and can be prepared in several ways," says Sukanya Poojary, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals.

Here are 3 interesting cabbage recipes you can prepare at home suggested by Poojary.

1. Cabbage Vada

Ingredients

Cabbage

½ cup urad dal

½ cup chana dal

½ tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

Ginger

Green chilies

Coriander leaves

Chopped vegetables

Method

• Rinse and soak ½ cup of urad dal and ½ cup chana dal at least 4 to 5 hours. Then drain the lentils.

• Grind the lentils along with ½ tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp fennel seeds, and 1/2 tsp cumin seeds.

• Chop the cabbage, ginger, green chilies and coriander leaves.

• Add the chopped vegetables and salt as required to the Vada batter.

• Mix everything very well and keep aside

• Brush some oil on air fry pan and cook at 390° for 15min

• Serve with mint chutney. Enjoy your vada with hot tea/coffee

2. Cabbage soup

Ingredients

Chopped cabbage

Salt

Pepper

Chicken broth

Roasted potatoes

Method

• Heat the pan add oil and butter. Add the chopped veggies over medium heat.

• Add salt and pepper for taste. Stir then cover and cook for 25 minutes over very low heat.

• Add chicken broth. Boil for 15 minutes then adjust the seasoning.

• Serve hot soup with roasted potatoes.

3. Healthy cabbage dal

Ingredients

1/2 cup lentils

2 cups chopped cabbage

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ cup grated coconut

Green chilies

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

Method

• Rinse the ½ cup lentils, add it in thick bottomed pan than add 2 cup chopped cabbage and ¼ tsp turmeric powder. Pour 2 cup water.

• Cook both lentils and cabbage for 15 minutes in low flame

• Prepare the coconut paste. Take ¼ cup grated coconut, 1 to 2 green chilies (chopped), 1 teaspoon cumin seeds in a chutney grinder jar. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons water for grinding. For spicy taste, add 3 to 4 green chilies.

• Grind to a smooth paste.

• The lentils need to be softened well and become mushy. Mash the moong lentils with a spoon. Cook both for 40 minutes on low flame.

• Add coconut paste. Add salt and water. Mix very well and cook for 5 to 6 minutes till the dal comes to a gentle boil. Do stir while dal is cooking, so that the lentils do not stick to the base of the pan. Switch off the flame and cover the pan.

• Serve hot with rice.

