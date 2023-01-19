4 delicious Indian radish recipes that are sure to excite your taste buds

Radish, also known as "mooli" in Hindi, is a crunchy and slightly spicy vegetable that adds a burst of flavour to any dish. From traditional Indian recipes to contemporary fusion dishes, radish can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Eating radish in winter is a great way to add some variety to your diet and take advantage of the radish's unique flavour and nutritional benefits. In addition to being delicious, radishes are also very nutritious. They are low in calories and high in vitamin C, folate, and potassium. They also contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help boost the immune system during the winter months. (Also read: Surprising benefits of mooli or radish from managing diabetes to preventing cancer )

Whether it's grated and mixed into raita, stuffed into a paratha, or stir-fried with peanuts, radish adds a unique taste and texture to any dish. Explore these delicious Indian radish recipes that are sure to excite your taste buds.

Mooli ka parantha

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Mooli ka paratha recipe (pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 large white radish with the greens

1½ cups whole wheat flour + for dusting

Salt to taste

3 tsps ghee + for drizzling

2-3 green chillies, chopped

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 small onion, chopped

½ tsp dry mango powder

A pinch of carom seeds (ajwain)

Yogurt to serve

Method:

1. Trim the top of the white radish and finely chop the radish leaves. Peel and grate the radish in a bowl. Sprinkle salt and mix well and set aside for 5-10 minutes.

2. Take whole wheat flour in a large bowl, add salt, 2 tsps ghee and ½ cup water and knead to a soft dough. Add remaining ghee and knead again, cover and set aside for 10-15 minutes.

3. Squeeze out the excess water from the grated radish using a muslin cloth and transfer into a bowl. Add green chillies, red chilli powder, chopped radish leaves and onion and mix well.

4. Add dry mango powder and mix. Sprinkle carom seeds, mix and set aside.

5. Divide the dough into equal portions and shape each portion into a ball. Stuff each ball with a portion of the radish mixture. Dust with flour and roll into a parantha.

6. Heat a non-stick tawa, place the paranthas, cook for 1-2 minutes on each sides, apply ghee on both sides and cook for 1 minute.

7. Transfer the paranthas on to serving plate, drizzle ghee and serve hot with yogurt.

2. Radish leaves raita

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Radish leaves raita (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Radish finely chopped 10-12

Yogurt 1 1/2 cups

Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

Roasted peanuts powder 2 tablespoons

Ghee 1 tablespoon

Cumin seeds 1/2 teaspoon

Mustard seeds 1/2 teaspoon

Asafoetida a pinch

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Take the radish leaves in a large bowl. Add red chilli powder and salt and set it aside.

2. Take yogurt in a large bowl. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric powder and hing and saute till the seeds crackle.

3. Add this mixture to the yogurt. Add radish leaves to the yogurt. Add roasted peanut powder, lemon juice and sugar and mix well. Serve chilled.

3. Radish Pachadi

(Recipe by Instagram/@sandhya.ramakrishnan)

Radish Pachadi (pinterest)

Ingredients:

White Radish – about 1 cup (greens separated and finely chopped)

Yogurt – 2 cups (whisked)

Oil – 1 tsp

Cumin seeds – ½ tsp

Chili powder – ½ tsp

Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

Salt – to taste

Cilantro – 2 tablespoon (finely chopped)

Method:

1. In a small pan, heat the oil and sputter the cumin seeds. Now add the finely chopped radish and sauté it in medium flame for about 5-7 mins, until they are halfway cooked and loses its raw smell.

2. Now add the chopped greens and sauté for 2 more minutes. Then add the chili powder, cumin powder, and salt and mix well. Fry further for a minute and then let it cool down a bit.

3. Cooking the ingredients in a pot. In the meantime, whisk the yogurt and keep it ready. Add the cooked radish to the yogurt and mix well. Also, add the cilantro and mix well.

4. Keep it chilled if using later, since the yogurt could turn sour if left outside.

5. Serve the Mullangi Pachadi as a side with Biriyani or Pulao!

4. Carrot radish brine pickle

(Recipe by Chef Harpal Singh)

Carrot radish brine pickle (pinterest)

Ingredients:

Raddish 1 nos

Carrot 4-5 nos

Water 650 ml

Pink salt 30 gm

Bay leaf 1 nos

Herb salt 1 tsp

Method :

1. Wash and peel raddish , carrot and keep aside. Cut it into thick slice or baton cut and keep it in a bowl .

2. Now take 1 ltr glass jar and add 650 ml water in glass jar.

3. Take 30 gm pink salt in bowl . Add little water from 650 ml to dilute the Salt. mix it well and make a brine solution.

4. Transfer the brine solution in glass jar and stir it well. Now add the baton cut vegetable , press it nicely using fork .

5. Add bay leaf , Press it nicely using fork. Add herb salt Press them nicely using fork & Stir them.

6. Cover it with a lid , not to air tight and keep it in a cool place for 3 days 10. Once the veggies are pickled nicely , store it in refrigerator .

7. Its ready to serve.