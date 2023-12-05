4 no-oil pakora recipes to satiate winter cravings

Winter and food cravings go hand in hand. No wonder, our snack breaks tend to go up as the winter chill sets in. A cup of chai is not enough in the dreamy winter evenings and require a plate of piping hot pakoras and spicy chutney to along with it. However, indulging in such deep-fried meals not only adds to the calories but also to the guilt. Thankfully, for pakora-lovers who do not need any occasion to enjoy the goodness of crispy fritters, several oil-free alternatives are increasingly becoming popular. Baked pakoras or the air-fried versions are a healthy way to enjoy this delicious snack. Another way to make your pakoras healthy is by adding seasonal leafy green vegetables that not only add to the taste and flavour of your fritters but also pack them with essential nutrients. (Also read | 6 low-fat parathas to relish in winter season)

Oil-free pakoras are also lighter in stomach and consist of lesser calories than their traditional avatar.(Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Planning your snack plate mindfully and cooking them in a healthy way, can help you enjoy winter delicacies without guilt. Oil-free pakoras are also lighter in stomach and consist of lesser calories than their traditional avatar. These heart-healthy snacks can also ensure your cholesterol levels are in check. Losing weight with a healthy plate of pakoras was never so much fun.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Nutritionist Abhilasha V, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru in an interview with HT Digital shares 5 amazing recipes of no-oil pakoras that will fill you with warmth, comfort and taste without adding to the guilt.

1. Cauliflower and chickpea flour pakoras

Ingredients

1 cup cauliflower florets

1 cup chickpea flour (besan)

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chili powder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions

Mix chickpea flour, turmeric, chili powder, and salt together in a bowl.

Gradually all water to make a thick batter.

Dip cauliflower florets in the batter and place on a baking sheet.

Bake at 400°F (200°C) for 20-25 minutes.

Your pakoras are ready to be enjoyed with your favourite chutney.

2. Sweet potato and spinach pakoras

Ingredients

1 cup grated sweet potato

1 cup chopped spinach

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions

Mix all ingredients to form a thick batter.

Drop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet.

Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 15-20 minutes.

3. Zucchini and corn baked pakoras

Ingredients

1 cup grated zucchini

1/2 cup corn kernels

1 cup chickpea flour (besan)

1 tsp cumin powder

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions

Mix all ingredients to make a thick batter.

Arrange them in a baking sheet.

Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 15-20 minutes.

4. Onion and mint baked pakoras

Ingredients

1 cup thinly sliced onions

1 cup gram flour (besan)

1/2 cup chopped fresh mint leaves

1 tsp fennel seeds

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions

Mix all ingredients to form a thick batter.

Pick small portions of it and set them in a baking sheet.

Bake at 375°F (190°C) for 15-20 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON