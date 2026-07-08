5 Healthy and Nutritious Soup Recipes to Boost Immunity and Keep Your Entire Family Warm Throughout This Monsoon Season

Rainy days often inspire simple meals that are light, nourishing, and packed with fresh ingredients. These healthy and nutritious soup recipes to boost immunity bring together colourful vegetables, lentils, herbs, and spices to create wholesome bowls that suit every member of the family. Each recipe is easy to prepare and uses everyday ingredients that are commonly available in Indian kitchens.
These healthy soup recipes, immunity boosting soups, family monsoon diet ideas, nutritious hot broth, and monsoon health recipes combine seasonal vegetables with ingredients like garlic, ginger, black pepper, turmeric, lentils, and herbs. Many soups around the world have evolved from simple broths prepared with vegetables, grains, legumes, and aromatic spices, making them nutritious meals enjoyed across different cuisines. During the rainy season, lighter soups are often preferred because they are easier to digest than rich gravies or fried foods.
Fresh vegetables, pulses, and herbs naturally provide dietary fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help support everyday nutrition. Garlic, ginger, turmeric, and black pepper are widely valued for their natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, while vegetable broths help maintain hydration at a time when water intake often decreases during cooler weather. The combination of fibre and fluids also supports smoother digestion and helps reduce occasional bloating.
These soups are flavourful without being heavy, making them suitable for lunch, dinner, or evening meals during the monsoon. Their balanced blend of vegetables, herbs, and wholesome ingredients creates refreshing flavours while supporting digestion, immunity, hydration, and steady energy throughout the season.
Healthy Monsoon Soup Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup{{/usCountry}}
These soups are flavourful without being heavy, making them suitable for lunch, dinner, or evening meals during the monsoon. Their balanced blend of vegetables, herbs, and wholesome ingredients creates refreshing flavours while supporting digestion, immunity, hydration, and steady energy throughout the season.
Healthy Monsoon Soup Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup{{/usCountry}}
Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup combines colourful vegetables with fresh ginger, garlic, and herbs to create a light, immunity-supporting meal. This healthy monsoon soup is easy to digest, naturally hydrating, and perfect for family lunches or dinners during the rainy season.
Quick View
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 120 kcal
Best For: Monsoon dinner
Ingredients
- 1 carrot, chopped
- 1 cup cabbage, shredded
- ½ cup beans, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1-inch ginger
- 1 onion
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- Black pepper
- Salt
- Coriander leaves
Instructions
- Sauté ginger, garlic, and onion.
- Add chopped vegetables.
- Pour in vegetable stock.
- Cook for 15–20 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Garnish with coriander and serve.
Tomato Lentil Soup
Tomato Lentil Soup blends tomatoes and red lentils into a nutritious, protein-rich soup that supports immunity while remaining light and easy to digest during monsoon.
Quick View
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 165 kcal
Best For: Healthy lunch
Ingredients
- 4 tomatoes
- ½ cup red lentils
- 1 onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- ½ teaspoon turmeric
- Black pepper
- Salt
- Vegetable stock
Instructions
- Cook lentils until soft.
- Sauté onion and garlic.
- Add tomatoes and spices.
- Combine with lentils.
- Blend until smooth.
- Simmer for 5 minutes before serving.
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup combines lean chicken, sweet corn, and vegetables into a wholesome protein-rich soup that is suitable for family meals during monsoon.
Quick View
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 220 kcal
Best For: Protein-rich dinner
Ingredients
- 200g chicken breast
- ½ cup sweet corn
- 1 carrot
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 cups chicken stock
- Pepper
- Salt
- Spring onions
Instructions
- Cook chicken and shred.
- Boil vegetables in stock.
- Add shredded chicken.
- Mix sweet corn.
- Season well.
- Garnish with spring onions.
Spinach Moong Soup
Spinach Moong Soup combines spinach and yellow moong dal into a fibre-rich soup packed with plant protein, iron, and everyday nutrients.
Quick View
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 150 kcal
Best For: Healthy dinner
Ingredients
- 1 cup spinach
- ½ cup yellow moong dal
- 1 onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- Cumin
- Salt
- Black pepper
Instructions
- Cook moong dal until soft.
- Sauté onion and garlic.
- Add spinach.
- Combine with dal.
- Blend lightly.
- Simmer and serve hot.
Mushroom Pepper Soup
Mushroom Pepper Soup offers earthy flavours with black pepper, garlic, and herbs to create a simple, nutritious soup perfect for rainy evenings.
Quick View
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Calories: 135 kcal
Best For: Light dinner
Ingredients
- 250g mushrooms
- 1 onion
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 teaspoon crushed black pepper
- Vegetable stock
- Salt
- Coriander
Instructions
- Sauté onion and garlic.
- Add mushrooms.
- Pour vegetable stock.
- Cook for 15 minutes.
- Blend partially.
- Season with black pepper and garnish with coriander.
FAQs
Which soup is best for boosting immunity during the monsoon?
Ginger Garlic Vegetable Soup and Tomato Lentil Soup contain vegetables, herbs, and spices that naturally support immunity during the rainy season.
Can healthy soup recipes help with weight management?
Healthy soup recipes made with vegetables, lentils, and lean protein provide fibre and balanced nutrition that support healthy weight management.
Are these healthy soup recipes suitable for the whole family?
These healthy soup recipes use simple ingredients and balanced nutrition, making them suitable for children, adults, and older family members.
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