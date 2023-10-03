5 healthy ways to eat samosa during your weight loss journey

Samosa, the heavenly street food, is a universal favourite and is perfect for special occasions as well as evening tea-time chats. As much as we would love to have samosa every other day, its ingredients and method of cooking makes it an unhealthy snack option. Due to its high carbs and trans fat content, it is natural for those aiming to lose weight to stay away from samosa. However, samosa fans can always find a healthy way around the snack. One can tweak the ingredients and use a way of cooking that makes your favourite snack a little less sinful.- (Also read: World Samosa Day: 4 mouthwatering samosa recipes to enjoy with your tea)

Samosa, a popular snack originating from the Indian subcontinent, is known for its delicious crispy exterior and flavourful fillings (Pixabay)

"Samosa, a popular snack originating from the Indian subcontinent, is known for its delicious crispy exterior and flavourful fillings. However, traditional deep-fried samosas might not always align with weight loss goals. Fortunately, with some tweaks and creative approaches, you can enjoy this delightful treat without derailing your journey," says Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani.

Here are five healthy ways to savour samosas:

1. Opt for baking or air frying

The deep-frying process adds a significant amount of fat and calories to samosas. By choosing to bake or air fry, you can significantly reduce the calorie and fat content while still maintaining a crispy exterior. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and bake until golden or use an air fryer as per the manufacturer's instructions.

2. Innovate with fillings

The traditional potato and pea filling is delicious but can be high in carbohydrates. Consider incorporating lean proteins like chicken, turkey, or tofu to boost the protein content. You can also add more veggies like spinach, bell peppers, and carrots to increase the fibre and nutrient density.

3. Wholegrain wrappers

Instead of the regular refined flour (maida) wrappers, opt for whole grain or whole wheat wrappers. They have a higher fibre content, which aids in digestion, keeps you fuller for longer, and aligns better with weight loss goals.

4. Mindful portions

Samosas can be quite filling, so consider making smaller, bite-sized versions. This way, you can have better control over your portions and still indulge in a couple without over-consuming calories. Think of them as 'mini samosas' that offer all the flavour in a controlled serving.

5. Serve with healthy sides

Instead of pairing samosas with sugary tamarind chutney or creamy dips, try serving them with healthy sides like mint chutney, yogurt dips, or a fresh salad. These sides not only enhance the taste but also provide additional nutrients without packing on extra calories.

In conclusion, with a few alterations in preparation and choice of ingredients, samosas can still have a place in your weight loss journey. It's all about balance, portion control, and making healthier swaps without compromising on taste. Enjoy your samosas guilt-free.

