6 genius food hacks to help you save money and reduce food wastage

As per the Food Waste Index Report 2021, a staggering 50 kg of food is thrown away per person every year in Indian homes, costing the country ₹92,000 crores annually. Stopping the wastage of food is one single step that can make our country and planet a better place to live. Throwing food out is like dumping money in the trash, therefore, reducing the wastage of food also helps in saving money as well the environment. (Also read: 5 kitchen hacks to make your life easier )

Healthy food and lifestyle blogger, Nicole, popular on Instagram by the name Kalejunkie, recently shared few hacks which can help you save money and reduce food wastage.

1. Keep your berries fresh for up to 2 weeks. Add berries to a bowl, 1 cup vinegar, 3 cups cold water and let it sit for 10 minutes. Rinse well, dry, then pop them in a container lined with paper towels, cover and store. Perfect for 2 weeks.

2. Store peeled garlic and keep it crisp. Peeled garlic is best used right away, but if you have extra, then the best way to keep it fresh and crisp is to pop the cloves into a container filled with water, then cover and refrigerate. Make sure to use it within 2 weeks.⁣

3. Prevent sliced apples from browning for up to 5 days. Perfect if you like to meal prep and slice your apples for the week. Slice apples, place in a bowl with cold water and 1-2 teaspoons salt. Let soak for 5 minutes. Rinse, then store in a covered container and pop in the fridge. ⁣

4. Keep lettuce fresh for up to 2 weeks. The key is to not wash the lettuce before storing it. Wrap in paper towels and then place in a plastic bag or a stasher bag. Squeeze the air out, seal, and store. Wash the lettuce when you are ready to eat it.⁣

5. Keep your herbs fresh for up to 1 month. This method works best for parsley, cilantro and any other herbs. Wash and trim the ends. Dry thoroughly. Pop them in a jar filled 1/2 way with water. You can also pop them in the fridge (will last 1-2 weeks), but add a plastic bag or a Stasher bag on top and they will last for almost one month.

6. Prevent your cucumbers from getting slimy. Take cucumber and pop them in a container, add 1/4 teaspoon baking soda , cover with cold water then cover and refrigerate. They will remain perfect and crisp for up to 1 week.⁣

