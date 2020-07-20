e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / 5 kitchen hacks to make your life easier

5 kitchen hacks to make your life easier

From storing your spices to boiling eggs, here are some smart kitchen hacks to get you going.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:15 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Do you know the right way to squeeze lemons? We tell you how to do it.
Do you know the right way to squeeze lemons? We tell you how to do it. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Some quick tips and tricks in life can sail you through anything and that applies for your kitchen as well. Be it storing your green vegetables for a longer duration, boiling eggs in the right way so that it doesn’t break while boiling or preventing your spices to get spoiled in monsoon, there are some many smart and easy hacks that you will be surprised to know that existed and you would only wish you knew it before, to make your life easier.

1. Storing spices with salt

You must have noticed that spices turn soggy in monsoon because of humidity. So while you are storing it in a jar, add some salt to it. Sodium Chloride absorbs moisture and it will prevent your spices you get soggy.

2. Boiling eggs with some oil

While boiling eggs in water pour some oil into it. This will prevent the eggs to break while boiling.

3. Microwave lemons before squeezing

If you want to extract maximum juice from lemons, just microwave it for 20 seconds before squeezing. This softens the lemon and you extract maximum juice from it.

4. Store potatoes and onions separately

Ever wondered why your potatoes and onions gets spoiled sooner? Most of us tend to store potatoes and onions together. Both release moisture and gas which spoils them faster so it is advised to store them separately.

5. Turn soggy chips crispy

Put a tissue paper over a plate and spread the moist chips over it. Now cover it with another tissue paper and microwave it for 30 seconds. They will turn crispy again and you wouldn’t have to throw them away.

