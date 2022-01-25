73rd Republic Day: Cook an ode to rich Indian spices with these regional dishes

Although India gained independence on August 14, 1947, it was only 3 years later that the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26th, 1950 which was marked as Republic Day. It is significant for the country's political history as it is the day when the country formally adopted its constitution and replaced the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India which thus, turned the nation into a newly formed republic.

The Preamble to the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26th, 1950 hence, the Republic Day each year on January 26 commemorates the day our country became a sovereign republic and free from the colonial rule of the British after over 200 years.

This year, Indians will be marking 73rd Republic Day and what better way to celebrate it than by cooking an ode to rich Indian spices with some regional dishes. Check out their recipes below and thank us later.

1. Indian Consomme

Indian Consomme (Sous Chef G. Ravi Kiran)

Ingredients:

Veg stock 500ML

Ginger 20GMS

Garlic 15GMS

Cloves 02 GMS

Cinnamon stick 02GMS

Lemon 01 NO

Black pepper 05GMS

Basil (Tulsi) 05GMS

Salt to taste

Coriander seeds 02GMS

Ajwain 02GMS

Cumin seeds 02gms

Method:

Take a soup pot, put it on the stove and keep it in medium flame. First add veg stock to it followed by adding chopped ginger, roasted garlic, cloves and cinnamon.

After 30 seconds, add stick, black peeper, ajwain and cumin seeds in the pot. Let all the spices boil on low flame for 10 to 15 minutes. Add basil and let it boil for five more minutes.

Later, add salt as per your taste preference. Strain the liquid and serve hot.

2. Kobari Koralu Payasam

Kobari Koralu Payasam (Sous Chef G. Ravi Kiran)

Ingredients:

Koralu (fox tail millets) 125GMS

Fresh coconut milk 300ML

Jaggery 125GMS

Pista 20GMS

Almonds 20GMS

Cinnamon stick 05GMS

Ghee 30ML

Method:

Take a bowl. Add the fox tail millets to it and soak for one hour. Strain the millets, take a pot and add ghee to it. Cook the ghee on medium flame. Add cinnamon stick and millets to it. Cook it for another 10 minutes.

Add water and cook it on low flame for 30 minutes. Add jaggery to it and cook it until the mixture become thick. Add pista and almond to the mixture. Lastly, add coconut milk and cook the mixture for 5 minutes and serve hot.

3. Millets Stew (Chiru Dhanyalu Java)

Millets Stew or Chiru Dhanyalu Java (Sous Chef G. Ravi Kiran)

Ingredients:

Ragi (finger millet) 50GMS

Jonnalu (great millet) 50GMS

Koralu (brown top millet) 50GMS

Gantlu (pearl millet) 50GMS

Lemon 1 no

Ghee 50ML

Cashew nuts 30GMS

Salt to taste

Method:

Take a pan. Add all millets to it and roast them on low heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Once the millets are roasted, transfer them to a bowl for cooling. When the roasted mixture has reached to the room temperature, grind it and make fine powder of it.

Now, take a pot and add water and salt to it. Once the water has reached to boiling point, add the powder to it and mix it well to avoid any lumps on low flame.

Take another pan, add ghee and cashew roast to it and mix it until it turns golden brown. Cook all together for 10 more minutes and serve hot with lemon.

(Recipes: Sous Chef G. Ravi Kiran)