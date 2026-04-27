Add a healthy twist to your breakfast: Try Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for fluffy ragi idli, sambar with secret paste

Idli sambar combines two of South India's most beloved staples. The refreshing, flavourful, and filling dish is enjoyed all over the country. Moreover, its versatility makes it a great staple for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and vegetarians looking for a good protein source.

Chef Ranveer Brar shares his ragi idli and sambar recipe.

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Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapoor shares his recipe for soft, spongy thatte idlis with ghee podi: Here's how to make the dish

While idlis are easy to make and a hearty meal, some avoid them because of their calorie content. So if you are looking for a healthy twist to this favourite dish, we have a ragi version for you to try this summer. On April 14, chef Ranveer Brar shared his recipe for ragi idlis and sambar, giving it a nutritious and tasty twist. Moreover, it is super easy to make at home.

Chef Ranveer Brar's ragi idlis and sambar recipe

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients ⦿ For toasting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients ⦿ For toasting {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One cup ragi flour ⦿ For Ragi Idli Mixture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One cup ragi flour ⦿ For Ragi Idli Mixture {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Toasted ragi flour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toasted ragi flour {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One cup of semolina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One cup of semolina {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One cup curd (beaten) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One cup curd (beaten) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ cup water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ cup water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One inch of ginger (peeled and grated) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One inch of ginger (peeled and grated) {{/usCountry}}

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Two to three green chillies (less spicy and finely chopped)

Salt to taste

One tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)

Prepared tadka

½ tsp baking soda

One tsp oil

⦿ For Wet Sambar Masala

Two to three tbsp ghee

One heaped tbsp chana dal

One tbsp gota urad dal

One heaped tbsp coriander seeds

One tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp asafoetida

½ tsp small mustard seeds

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

Eight to nine dry Kashmiri red chillies

One tsp black peppercorns

One inch of ginger (peeled and crushed)

One green chilli (less spicy and roughly chopped)

⦿ For Sambar

1-2 tbsp ghee

½ medium pumpkin (peeled and roughly diced)

Two drumsticks (peeled and cut into one-inch pieces)

Salt to taste

Two to three cups of water

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½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp degi red chilli powder

Salt to taste

2 cups toor dal (soaked for 30 minutes)

Two to three cups of water

Salt to taste

Two to three heaped tbsp tamarind pulp

⅓ cup prepared wet sambar masala

One ½ cup of water

Prepared tadka

One ½ tsp lemon juice

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves (finely chopped)

⦿ For Ragi Idli Tadka

One to two tbsp ghee

½ tsp small mustard seeds

One to two sprigs of curry leaves (chopped)

⦿ For Sambar Tadka

One to two tbsp ghee

Four to five fenugreek seeds

½ tsp small mustard seeds

Four to five button chillies

Two sprigs of curry leaves

⦿ Other Ingredients

Ghee (for greasing)

⦿ For Garnish

Coriander sprig

Method

⦿ For toasting

In a pan, add the ragi flour and roast for two to three minutes over medium heat. Transfer it into the bowl and keep it aside for further use.

⦿ For ragi idli mixture

In a bowl, add toasted ragi flour, semolina, salt, curd, water, and give it a good mix. Leave it aside for a while. Add ginger, green chillies, salt, tender coriander stems, prepared tadka, baking soda, oil, and mix everything well. Take a greased idli mould, pour a ladleful of ragi idli mixture into it, place the mould in a steamer, and cook for 12-15 minutes or until cooked. Demold the idlis and transfer them to the serving dish. Serve hot with prepared sambar.

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⦿ For wet samabar masala

In a pan, add ghee. Once it’s hot, add chana dal and gota urad dal, and sauté for a minute. Add coriander seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, small mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, dry Kashmiri red chillies, and black peppercorns, and cook for 2-3 minutes, until aromatic. Add ginger and green chilli, and cook for a minute. Transfer it to the bowl and leave it to cool. Transfer the mixture to the mixer grinder jar and grind to a smooth, fine paste. Keep it aside for further use.

⦿ For sambar

In a pressure cooker, add ghee. Once it’s hot, add the pumpkin and drumsticks, and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add salt, water, turmeric powder, and degi red chilli powder, and bring to a quick boil. Add salt, soaked toor dal, and water. Cover with a lid and cook for two to three whistles until it’s cooked. Open the lid, add tamarind pulp and wet sambar masala, then add water and let it simmer for another 4-5 minutes. Finish it with the prepared tadka, lemon juice, and fresh coriander leaves, and give it a good mix. Transfer it into the serving dish and garnish it with a coriander sprig. Serve hot with prepared ragi idlis.

⦿ For ragi idli tadka

In a pan, add ghee. Once it’s hot, add small mustard seeds, curry leaves, and splutter well. Keep it aside for further use.

⦿ For sambar tadka

In a pan, add ghee. Once it’s hot, add fenugreek seeds, small mustard seeds, button chillies, and curry leaves, and let it splutter well. Keep it aside for further use.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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