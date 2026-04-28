Add a protein-rich twist to your kadhi with Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, unique moong sprout kadhi: Here's how to make it

Kadhi is a popular Indian dish that can be enjoyed year-round. Made with gram flour, it is a healthy dish rich in protein and probiotics, which aid digestion. It has a slight sour flavour to it and is often eaten with rice or roti. Moreover, as one travels across India, one would find different versions of the dish.

Sanjeev Kapoor's sprout moong kadhi. (Sanjeev Kapoor)

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So, if you also find comfort in this popular dish, we have a much healthier, protein-rich version made with the addition of sprouted moong. On April 27, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for moong sprout kadhi on his website.

Moong sprout kadhi

According to the chef, some of the main ingredients needed to make the kadhi are sprouted moong, yoghurt, gram flour, ghee, dried red chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida, and fresh coriander leaves.

Preparation time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Serves: 4

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ cup sprouted green gram (ankurit moong) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ cup sprouted green gram (ankurit moong) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1½ cups of yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1½ cups of yoghurt {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ cup gram flour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ cup gram flour {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four tablespoons of ghee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four tablespoons of ghee {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One teaspoon of cumin seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One teaspoon of cumin seeds {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Five to six black peppercorns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five to six black peppercorns {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ½ inch cinnamon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ½ inch cinnamon {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four to five cloves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four to five cloves {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

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Two teaspoons of sugar

Two teaspoons of grated ginger

Two dried red chillies

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

Two to three tablespoons of chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method

Take gram flour in a bowl, add yoghurt, and whisk until no lumps remain. Add 2½ cups of water and mix well. Heat two tablespoons of ghee in a non-stick kadai. Add cumin seeds, and once they start to change colour, add black peppercorns, cinnamon, and cloves. Mix and sauté till fragrant. Add yoghurt mixture, salt, and sugar to the pan and mix well. Add 1 cup of water, mix well, and cook on low heat for four to five minutes. Add ginger and sprouted moong, mix and cook for eight to 10 minutes. To make the second tempering, heat the remaining ghee in a small non-stick pan. Break red chillies and add to the pan. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and asafoetida, mix and sauté for a few seconds. Add this tempering to the yoghurt mixture and mix. Add coriander leaves, mix and bring the mixture to a boil. Transfer the kadhi into a serving bowl and serve hot with steamed rice.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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