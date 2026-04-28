Add a protein-rich twist to your kadhi with Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious, unique moong sprout kadhi: Here's how to make it
Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for moong sprout kadhi combines sprouted green gram, yoghurt, and gram flour, creating a protein-rich dish.
Kadhi is a popular Indian dish that can be enjoyed year-round. Made with gram flour, it is a healthy dish rich in protein and probiotics, which aid digestion. It has a slight sour flavour to it and is often eaten with rice or roti. Moreover, as one travels across India, one would find different versions of the dish.
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So, if you also find comfort in this popular dish, we have a much healthier, protein-rich version made with the addition of sprouted moong. On April 27, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his recipe for moong sprout kadhi on his website.
Moong sprout kadhi
According to the chef, some of the main ingredients needed to make the kadhi are sprouted moong, yoghurt, gram flour, ghee, dried red chillies, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida, and fresh coriander leaves.
- Preparation time: 5-10 minutes
- Cook time: 20-25 minutes
- Serves: 4
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients{{/usCountry}}
½ cup sprouted green gram (ankurit moong){{/usCountry}}
½ cup sprouted green gram (ankurit moong){{/usCountry}}
1½ cups of yoghurt{{/usCountry}}
1½ cups of yoghurt{{/usCountry}}
½ cup gram flour{{/usCountry}}
½ cup gram flour{{/usCountry}}
Four tablespoons of ghee{{/usCountry}}
Four tablespoons of ghee{{/usCountry}}
One teaspoon of cumin seeds{{/usCountry}}
One teaspoon of cumin seeds{{/usCountry}}
Five to six black peppercorns{{/usCountry}}
Five to six black peppercorns{{/usCountry}}
½ inch cinnamon{{/usCountry}}
½ inch cinnamon{{/usCountry}}
Four to five cloves{{/usCountry}}
Four to five cloves{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Salt to taste{{/usCountry}}
Two teaspoons of sugar
Two teaspoons of grated ginger
Two dried red chillies
½ teaspoon turmeric powder
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
½ teaspoon asafoetida (hing)
Two to three tablespoons of chopped fresh coriander leaves
Method
- Take gram flour in a bowl, add yoghurt, and whisk until no lumps remain. Add 2½ cups of water and mix well.
- Heat two tablespoons of ghee in a non-stick kadai. Add cumin seeds, and once they start to change colour, add black peppercorns, cinnamon, and cloves. Mix and sauté till fragrant.
- Add yoghurt mixture, salt, and sugar to the pan and mix well.
- Add 1 cup of water, mix well, and cook on low heat for four to five minutes.
- Add ginger and sprouted moong, mix and cook for eight to 10 minutes.
- To make the second tempering, heat the remaining ghee in a small non-stick pan. Break red chillies and add to the pan. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and asafoetida, mix and sauté for a few seconds.
- Add this tempering to the yoghurt mixture and mix. Add coriander leaves, mix and bring the mixture to a boil.
- Transfer the kadhi into a serving bowl and serve hot with steamed rice.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.
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