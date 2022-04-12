Baisakhi special: Lip-smacking desserts you must try

Baisakhi 2022: Baisakhi, the popular harvest festival of North India, is celebrated with much fanfare among Punjabi and Sikh community. It marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and the celebrations usually begin early in the morning with a gurudwara visit followed up by preparation of some lip-smacking food and dancing to the tunes of dhol. Also known as the Punjabi or Sikh New Year, the highlight of the festival is kada prasad which is prepared with whole wheat flour, clarified butter and sugar. Also, sweet saffron rice is prepared and enjoyed with family on the occasion. (Also read: Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo)

Baisakhi is the time to rejoice over the harvest of rabi crops. The festival is celebrated on April 13 or 14 every year. This year Baisakhi falls on April 14.

In case you too are planning to cook a sumptuous Baisakhi fare, here are some dessert recipes you could try.

1. Makhana Kheer

Ingredients

Soft white makhanas - 100 gm

Olive oil - 0.5 gm

Milk - 400 ml

Almonds - 10 gm

Sugar - 20 gm

Pistachios - 05 gm

Cardamom - 0.5 gm

Method

* Cut makhana into halves and put it in a sauce pan along with oil.

* Fry over low heat for about 5 minutes.

* Add milk and sugar and stir well.

* Simmer for about 1 hour or till milk reduces to half and of creamy consistency.

* During this period stir from time to time.

* Add almonds and pistachios.

* Sprinkle crushed cardamoms

2. Angoori Paan

Ingredients

Kesar angoori petha - 50 gm

Betel leaves - 1 numbers

Kiwi slices - 2-3 numbers

Sugar coated fennel seeds - 1 tsp

Method

* Wrap angoori petha with sliced betel leaves

* Place on sliced kiwi and sprinkle with sugar coated fennel seeds

3. Doodh Boondi

Ingredients

Almonds - 20 gm

Milk - 250 ml

Cardamom powder - 5 gm

Saffron - ½ gm

Pistachios - 10 gm

Raisins - 10 gm

Method

* Soak the almonds in warm water for 1 hour. Peel and grind to a fine paste. Dissolve the saffron in 1 tablespoon of warm milk and keep aside.

* Boil the milk in a heavy bottomed pan, stirring constantly. Add the almond paste and simmer for 30-35 minutes, stirring regularly.

* Add the saffron, sugar, pista and raisins. Cook on a very low flame till thick. Sprinkle cardamom powder.

* Serve doodh pak hot or chilled

(Recipes by Swapandeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)