 Banana bread pudding to make evening snack cravings sweeter: Check easy recipe here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Banana bread pudding to make evening snack cravings sweeter: Check easy recipe here

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Apr 24, 2024 08:08 PM IST

Here's a super easy recipe for making banana bread pudding at home that will satisfy the sweet tooth in us.

Evening snack cravings are real. However, having fried snacks for the evening can add to health issues. Striking the perfect balance between making evening snacks tasty as well as healthy is the real challenge. However, we have the perfect fix for that. Banana bread pudding can help us feel satiated, as well as satisfy the sweet tooth in us. It is also the perfect dessert to wrap up a great meal. For festive occasions, banana bread pudding makes for the perfect snack that can be relished with friends and family. We have curated a super easy recipe of making banana bread pudding at home that can be prepared quickly. Take a look.

Banana bread pudding can help us feel satiated, as well as satisfy the sweet tooth in us.(Kunal Kapur)
Banana bread pudding can help us feel satiated, as well as satisfy the sweet tooth in us.(Kunal Kapur)

ALSO READ: Christmas pudding: A dessert steeped in tradition

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Ingredients:

For pudding:

Pav Bread, large – 4 nos

Banana, large – 1 no

Cashew nuts – ¼ cup

Custard Powder – 2 tbsp

Sugar – 2½ tbsp

Milk – 1¾ cups

Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp

Chocolate chips – ¼ cup

Raisins – ¼ cup

Tutti frutti – ¼ cup

Blueberries – handful

Butter, melted – 2 tbsp

For garnish:

Chocolate chips - handful

Blueberries – handful

Raisins – handful

Tutti frutti – handful

Icing sugar – 2 tbsp

Mint Sprig

Method:

In a baking tray, cut pav breads and bake them at 140C for 12 to 15 minutes. Simultaneously, peel and cut bananas and roughly blend in a blender with cashew nuts, custard powder sugar milk, and cinnamon powder. Transfer the baked bread in a bowl and sprinkle choco chips, raisins, tutti fruity, and blueberries on it. Pour the banana mixture in the bowl. Then in the ramekins, brush melted butter and pour the pudding inside. Top the pudding with choco chips, raisins, tutti fruity, and blueberries. Place the ramekins on a baking tray and pour water in the tray. Then bake them at 180C for about 35 to 40 minutes. Take the pudding out of the oven and serve hot. Or we can also wait for about ten minutes and let the pudding cool down. Then take them out of the mold and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Recipes / Banana bread pudding to make evening snack cravings sweeter: Check easy recipe here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On