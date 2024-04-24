Banana bread pudding to make evening snack cravings sweeter: Check easy recipe here

Evening snack cravings are real. However, having fried snacks for the evening can add to health issues. Striking the perfect balance between making evening snacks tasty as well as healthy is the real challenge. However, we have the perfect fix for that. Banana bread pudding can help us feel satiated, as well as satisfy the sweet tooth in us. It is also the perfect dessert to wrap up a great meal. For festive occasions, banana bread pudding makes for the perfect snack that can be relished with friends and family. We have curated a super easy recipe of making banana bread pudding at home that can be prepared quickly. Take a look. Banana bread pudding can help us feel satiated, as well as satisfy the sweet tooth in us.(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

For pudding:

Pav Bread, large – 4 nos

Banana, large – 1 no

Cashew nuts – ¼ cup

Custard Powder – 2 tbsp

Sugar – 2½ tbsp

Milk – 1¾ cups

Cinnamon powder – ½ tsp

Chocolate chips – ¼ cup

Raisins – ¼ cup

Tutti frutti – ¼ cup

Blueberries – handful

Butter, melted – 2 tbsp

For garnish:

Chocolate chips - handful

Blueberries – handful

Raisins – handful

Tutti frutti – handful

Icing sugar – 2 tbsp

Mint Sprig

Method:

In a baking tray, cut pav breads and bake them at 140C for 12 to 15 minutes. Simultaneously, peel and cut bananas and roughly blend in a blender with cashew nuts, custard powder sugar milk, and cinnamon powder. Transfer the baked bread in a bowl and sprinkle choco chips, raisins, tutti fruity, and blueberries on it. Pour the banana mixture in the bowl. Then in the ramekins, brush melted butter and pour the pudding inside. Top the pudding with choco chips, raisins, tutti fruity, and blueberries. Place the ramekins on a baking tray and pour water in the tray. Then bake them at 180C for about 35 to 40 minutes. Take the pudding out of the oven and serve hot. Or we can also wait for about ten minutes and let the pudding cool down. Then take them out of the mold and serve.

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)