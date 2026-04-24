Bel Sharbat Recipe: Refreshing Wood Apple Summer Cooler for Digestion and Natural Body Cooling
Bel Sharbat is a refreshing wood apple drink made for summer with natural ingredients that support digestion and body cooling.
Bel Sharbat, made from ripe wood apple, has been enjoyed across many parts of India during summer because of its thick texture, mild sweetness, and cooling effect. Bel fruit has a hard outer shell and soft orange pulp inside. The fruit is rich in fibre, vitamin C, and natural compounds that help digestion. A glass of bel sharbat can feel refreshing after outdoor activities or a long day in the sun. Its smooth texture and gentle fruity flavour make it suitable for both children and adults.
Unlike many bottled summer drinks, bel sharbat does not need refined sugar or artificial flavours. Dates, jaggery powder, honey, or soaked raisins can be blended into the drink for a healthier sweetness. Chilled water, black salt, roasted cumin, and a little mint create a drink that tastes slightly tangy, mildly sweet, and fresh.
Bel Sharbat is different from aam panna or lemonade because it has a thicker texture and a naturally earthy flavour from the wood apple pulp. Aam panna tastes more tangy, while lemonade feels lighter and more citrusy. Bel sharbat stands out because it supports digestion, helps the body stay cool, and gives natural energy during summer.
How Bel Sharbat is Different from Other Summer Drinks
Bel Sharbat
Aam Panna
Lemonade
Made with ripe wood apple pulp
Made with raw mango
Made with lemon juice
Thick and smooth texture
Slightly thin and tangy
Light and watery texture
Mildly sweet and earthy flavour
Tangy and spicy flavour
Sour and citrusy flavour
Rich in fibre and supports digestion
Helps reduce heat during summer
Gives quick freshness
Can be naturally sweetened with dates or jaggery
Usually uses sugar or jaggery
Often made with sugar
Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 0 minutes
- Servings: 4 glasses
- Calories: 90–110 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, slightly tangy, earthy, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Rich in fibre, vitamin C, and natural minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Chilled Bel Sharbat with Mint and Roasted Cumin for Summer Days{{/usCountry}}
Recipe Snapshot
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Cook Time: 0 minutes
- Servings: 4 glasses
- Calories: 90–110 calories per glass
- Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, slightly tangy, earthy, and refreshing
- Nutrition: Rich in fibre, vitamin C, and natural minerals
- Difficulty: Easy
Chilled Bel Sharbat with Mint and Roasted Cumin for Summer Days{{/usCountry}}
Smooth bel pulp mixed with mint, black salt, and roasted cumin creates a cooling drink with a thick and silky texture. The flavour feels mildly sweet with a gentle earthy taste from the wood apple. Chilled water and a little lemon juice make the sharbat feel even fresher during hot summer afternoons.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe bel fruit
- 3 cups chilled water
- 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or 4 soft dates
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black salt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 6 to 8 mint leaves
- Ice cubes as needed
Step-by-Step Method
- Crack open the ripe bel fruit carefully with a rolling pin or heavy spoon. Scoop out the soft pulp into a large bowl.
- Add 1 cup of water to the pulp and mash it well with clean hands or a spoon. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
- Strain the pulp through a sieve into another bowl. Press gently so the soft part passes through and the seeds remain behind.
- Add the remaining chilled water, jaggery powder or soaked dates, roasted cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice, and mint leaves.
- Blend everything for a few seconds or mix well until the drink becomes smooth.
- Add ice cubes and pour the bel sharbat into glasses. Garnish with extra mint leaves and serve chilled.
Tips to Make Bel Sharbat Taste Better Every Time
- Use only ripe bel fruit because raw bel can taste too hard and bitter.
- Chill the water before mixing so the drink feels fresher.
- Soaked dates can be used instead of jaggery for a more natural sweetness.
- Roasted cumin powder gives a slightly smoky flavour that tastes good in summer drinks.
- Strain the pulp properly so the drink becomes smooth.
- A few mint leaves or basil leaves can make the flavour fresher.
- Lemon juice should be added at the end so the drink keeps a bright taste.
- Bel sharbat can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.
Nutrients Present in Bel Sharbat
As per the research by Indian Council of Agricultural Research">Indian Council of Agricultural Research, bel sharbat contains natural fibre, vitamin C, and minerals from wood apple. The drink gives light energy and helps digestion during hot weather.
Nutrient
Amount Per Glass
Energy
100 calories
Carbohydrates
22 g
Fibre
3 g
Protein
1 g
Fat
0 g
Vitamin C
10 mg
Calcium
35 mg
Potassium
180 mg
How Each Ingredient Helps in This Summer Drink
Every ingredient in bel sharbat adds something useful. Bel fruit">Bel fruit supports digestion, mint gives freshness, and cumin adds a gentle, earthy taste.
Ingredient
Main Benefit
Bel Fruit
Rich in fibre and helps digestion
Mint Leaves
Gives freshness and helps the body feel cooler
Roasted Cumin
Adds flavour and supports digestion
Lemon Juice
Gives vitamin C and a fresh taste
Jaggery or Dates
Adds natural sweetness
Black Salt
Gives a slight tangy taste
FAQs
Can bel sharbat be made without jaggery?
Yes. Soaked dates, raisins, or a little honey can be used instead of jaggery.
Can bel sharbat be stored in the refrigerator?
Yes. It can stay fresh in the refrigerator for about one day.
Which bel fruit is best for sharbat?
Ripe bel fruit with soft orange pulp works best because it tastes naturally sweeter.
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