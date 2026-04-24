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Bel Sharbat Recipe: Refreshing Wood Apple Summer Cooler for Digestion and Natural Body Cooling

Bel Sharbat is a refreshing wood apple drink made for summer with natural ingredients that support digestion and body cooling.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 10:41 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Bel Sharbat, made from ripe wood apple, has been enjoyed across many parts of India during summer because of its thick texture, mild sweetness, and cooling effect. Bel fruit has a hard outer shell and soft orange pulp inside. The fruit is rich in fibre, vitamin C, and natural compounds that help digestion. A glass of bel sharbat can feel refreshing after outdoor activities or a long day in the sun. Its smooth texture and gentle fruity flavour make it suitable for both children and adults.

Bel Sharbat Recipe(Freepik)

Unlike many bottled summer drinks, bel sharbat does not need refined sugar or artificial flavours. Dates, jaggery powder, honey, or soaked raisins can be blended into the drink for a healthier sweetness. Chilled water, black salt, roasted cumin, and a little mint create a drink that tastes slightly tangy, mildly sweet, and fresh.

Bel Sharbat is different from aam panna or lemonade because it has a thicker texture and a naturally earthy flavour from the wood apple pulp. Aam panna tastes more tangy, while lemonade feels lighter and more citrusy. Bel sharbat stands out because it supports digestion, helps the body stay cool, and gives natural energy during summer.

How Bel Sharbat is Different from Other Summer Drinks

Bel Sharbat

Aam Panna

Lemonade

Made with ripe wood apple pulp

Made with raw mango

Made with lemon juice

Thick and smooth texture

Slightly thin and tangy

Light and watery texture

Mildly sweet and earthy flavour

Tangy and spicy flavour

Sour and citrusy flavour

Rich in fibre and supports digestion

Helps reduce heat during summer

Gives quick freshness

Can be naturally sweetened with dates or jaggery

Usually uses sugar or jaggery

Often made with sugar

Smooth bel pulp mixed with mint, black salt, and roasted cumin creates a cooling drink with a thick and silky texture. The flavour feels mildly sweet with a gentle earthy taste from the wood apple. Chilled water and a little lemon juice make the sharbat feel even fresher during hot summer afternoons.

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe bel fruit
  • 3 cups chilled water
  • 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or 4 soft dates
  • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black salt
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 6 to 8 mint leaves
  • Ice cubes as needed

Step-by-Step Method

  1. Crack open the ripe bel fruit carefully with a rolling pin or heavy spoon. Scoop out the soft pulp into a large bowl.
  2. Add 1 cup of water to the pulp and mash it well with clean hands or a spoon. Let it rest for 5 minutes.
  3. Strain the pulp through a sieve into another bowl. Press gently so the soft part passes through and the seeds remain behind.
  4. Add the remaining chilled water, jaggery powder or soaked dates, roasted cumin powder, black salt, lemon juice, and mint leaves.
  5. Blend everything for a few seconds or mix well until the drink becomes smooth.
  6. Add ice cubes and pour the bel sharbat into glasses. Garnish with extra mint leaves and serve chilled.

Tips to Make Bel Sharbat Taste Better Every Time

  1. Use only ripe bel fruit because raw bel can taste too hard and bitter.
  2. Chill the water before mixing so the drink feels fresher.
  3. Soaked dates can be used instead of jaggery for a more natural sweetness.
  4. Roasted cumin powder gives a slightly smoky flavour that tastes good in summer drinks.
  5. Strain the pulp properly so the drink becomes smooth.
  6. A few mint leaves or basil leaves can make the flavour fresher.
  7. Lemon juice should be added at the end so the drink keeps a bright taste.
  8. Bel sharbat can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one day.

Nutrients Present in Bel Sharbat

As per the research by Indian Council of Agricultural Research">Indian Council of Agricultural Research, bel sharbat contains natural fibre, vitamin C, and minerals from wood apple. The drink gives light energy and helps digestion during hot weather.

Nutrient

Amount Per Glass

Energy

100 calories

Carbohydrates

22 g

Fibre

3 g

Protein

1 g

Fat

0 g

Vitamin C

10 mg

Calcium

35 mg

Potassium

180 mg

How Each Ingredient Helps in This Summer Drink

Every ingredient in bel sharbat adds something useful. Bel fruit">Bel fruit supports digestion, mint gives freshness, and cumin adds a gentle, earthy taste.

Ingredient

Main Benefit

Bel Fruit

Rich in fibre and helps digestion

Mint Leaves

Gives freshness and helps the body feel cooler

Roasted Cumin

Adds flavour and supports digestion

Lemon Juice

Gives vitamin C and a fresh taste

Jaggery or Dates

Adds natural sweetness

Black Salt

Gives a slight tangy taste

FAQs

Can bel sharbat be made without jaggery?

Yes. Soaked dates, raisins, or a little honey can be used instead of jaggery.

Can bel sharbat be stored in the refrigerator?

Yes. It can stay fresh in the refrigerator for about one day.

Which bel fruit is best for sharbat?

Ripe bel fruit with soft orange pulp works best because it tastes naturally sweeter.

 
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