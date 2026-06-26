Goa chef shares Udaipuri Kathal Galouti Kebab recipe you can make at home: Step-by-step process

If you are planning to host a party at home and are tired of those usual paneer recipes, then this Udaipuri Galouti Kebab recipe is a must try. Shared by Chef Avinash Martins, Janot, Bengaluru, this kebab reimagines the legendary Galouti Kebab through a vegetarian lens while staying rooted in the rich culinary traditions of Rajasthan. Here’s a breakdown of the recipe.

Udaipuri Kathal Galouti Kebab recipe.(Janot)

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Udaipuri Galouti Kebab

Raw jackfruit is slow-cooked with aromatic whole spices including black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, fennel, and nutmeg, before being finished with a traditional charcoal smoke that lends the kebab its signature depth.

Served over a robust Laal Maans-inspired gravy, the dish is balanced with cooling cucumber raita, a fiery Mathania chilli aioli, and crisp Khooba Roti. The result is a harmonious play of smoky, spicy, creamy, and tangy flavours, celebrating the grandeur of Udaipur's royal kitchens in every bite.

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Udaipuri Galouti Kebab recipe (Janot)

{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For the Kathal Galouti 500 g boiled and shredded raw jackfruit

45 ml oil

30 g ginger garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp red chilli powder

Whole spices (green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf, cumin, fennel, grated nutmeg)

30 g yoghurt

100 g bread crumbs

150 g mayonnaise For the Laal Maans Gravy Kashmiri chilli paste

Onion paste

Ginger garlic paste

Curd

Coriander powder

Cumin powder

Garam masala

Whole spices

Salt For the Mathania Chilli Aioli Mayonnaise

Mathania chilli paste

Sriracha sauce

Peri peri powder

Salt For the Cucumber Raita Hung curd

Fresh cream

Chopped cucumber

Lemon juice

Dill leaves

Salt For the Khooba Roti Atta or maida

Ghee

Garlic

Ajwain

Salt

Water Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For the Kathal Galouti 500 g boiled and shredded raw jackfruit

45 ml oil

30 g ginger garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp red chilli powder

Whole spices (green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf, cumin, fennel, grated nutmeg)

30 g yoghurt

100 g bread crumbs

150 g mayonnaise For the Laal Maans Gravy Kashmiri chilli paste

Onion paste

Ginger garlic paste

Curd

Coriander powder

Cumin powder

Garam masala

Whole spices

Salt For the Mathania Chilli Aioli Mayonnaise

Mathania chilli paste

Sriracha sauce

Peri peri powder

Salt For the Cucumber Raita Hung curd

Fresh cream

Chopped cucumber

Lemon juice

Dill leaves

Salt For the Khooba Roti Atta or maida

Ghee

Garlic

Ajwain

Salt

Water Method {{/usCountry}}

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Here’s the step-by-step process to make this cuisine:

Step 1: Boil and shred the raw jackfruit until tender. Sauté ginger garlic paste and whole spices in oil before adding the jackfruit along with turmeric and red chilli powder.

Step 2: Cook until the mixture dries out, then cool and fold in yoghurt and mayonnaise. Finish with a traditional charcoal smoke, bind lightly with bread crumbs if required, shape into patties, and pan-sear until golden.

Step 3: Prepare the Laal Maans-inspired gravy by cooking onion and ginger garlic paste before adding Kashmiri chilli paste, spices, and curd. Cook until rich and smooth.

Step 4: Whisk together the ingredients for the Mathania chilli aioli and cucumber raita separately.

Step 5: Prepare the Khooba Roti by kneading the dough with garlic, ghee, and ajwain, shaping, and frying until crisp and golden.

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Step 6: To serve, spread the Laal Maans gravy on the plate, place the Kathal Galouti on top, and accompany it with Khooba Roti, cucumber raita, and Mathania chilli aioli. Garnish with microgreens and edible rose petals.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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