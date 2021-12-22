Best Christmas cakes recipes that you can whip up at home in a jiffy

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, 'tis that time of the year when festive spirit is lingering in the air with added joy and warmth on being surrounded with the love of family members and the comradery of friends as we dip our toes in the holiday season. If you are like us, you would have already baked up Christmas desserts like cookies, pies, homemade candies and of course, homemade Christmas cake by the time December 25 arrives.

Since it is still a few days away, we decided to pitch into planning your ultimate Christmas menu with a host of best Xmas cake recipes that you can whip up in a jiffy at home. Christmas cakes are not only delicious in taste but also carefully decorated and if you are looking to make a great addition to your dessert table this Xmas, check out the best Christmas cakes recipes below and thank us later.

1. Strawberry Sponge Cake

Strawberry Sponge Cake (Whirlpool India)

Ingredients:

40 grams butter

2 eggs

45 grams sugar

35 grams almond powder

15 grams flour

Pinch of salt

Pinch of baking soda

¼ tsp strawberry flavour

¼ tsp Raspberry Red food colour

Method:

Take a microwave safe glass bowl, add 40 grams butter, microwave for 1 min at 375W. Add 2 eggs in a microwave safe glass bowl, add 45 grams sugar, whisk the mixture till fluffy

Then add 15 grams flour, a pinch a baking soda and salt, add 40 grams melted butter. Add ¼ tsp strawberry flavour and raspberry red food colour, mix and fold the mixture.

Pour the mixture in a cake mould and even the mixture in the mould. Microwave for 4 mins at 375W. Serve hot with fruit coulis

(Recipe: Whirlpool India)

2. Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake (Whirlpool India)

Ingredients:

50 grams carrot

40ml oil

30 grams brown sugar

2 eggs

25 grams walnut

60gms flour

1tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp vanilla essence

Method:

Take a microwave safe glass bowl, add 50gms carrot and microwave for 1 min at 375W. Add 2 eggs in a microwave safe glass bowl, 30 grams breakfast sugar, 30gms brown sugar and whisk the mixture. Then add 40 ml oil, stir the mixture well.

Add 60 grams flour in a microwave safe glass bowl, ¼ tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp baking soda, 1tsp cinnamon powder, 25gms walnut. Add the egg slurry then fold the mixture well. Add dehydrated carrot, add ¼ tsp vanilla essence and mix well. Pour the mixture in a cake mould, microwave for 3 mins at 300W.

(Recipe: Whirlpool India)

3. Christmas Fruit Cake

Christmas Fruit Cake (Mahesh Kini, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Bengaluru)

Ingredients:

Light brown sugar: 200 grams

Water: 240 ml/grams

Butter, diced: 55 grams

Ground cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Ground cloves: 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon

Ground ginger: 1 teaspoon

Fine salt: 1/2 teaspoon (2 grams)

Dark or golden seedless raisins, currants, and/or dried cranberries: 300 grams

Eggs: Lightly beaten, 2 large (100 grams)

All-purpose flour: 1 1/2 cups (195 grams)

Baking soda: 1 teaspoon (4 grams)

Pure vanilla extract (optional): 1 teaspoon (4 grams)

Candied orange or Lemon Peel Chopped: 1 cup (150 grams)

Makes: One loaf

Method:

Take a large saucepan, over medium heat, bring to a boil and add sugar, water, butter, spices, and dried fruit. Boil gently for five minutes, then remove from heat, and let it cool until it is lukewarm (this will take about 45 to 60 minutes).

Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 180 degrees C. Butter, or spray an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 x 3 inch (21.5 x 11.5 x 10 cm) loaf pan with a non-stick vegetable spray. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper and lightly butter the paper.

(Note: if using a dark coloured pan reduce the oven temperature to 60 degrees C)

Once the mixture has cooled, stir in the lightly beaten eggs, flour, baking soda, vanilla extract (if using), and candied peel. Pour into your prepared pan, smoothing the top with the back of a spoon or offset spatula.

Bake for about 55 - 65 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool on a wire rack for about 15 minutes before removing from pan.

If possible, cover and store for a few days before serving. This fruit cake can be frozen. The above cake is then covered with Marzipan and decorated for Christmas.

(Recipe: Mahesh Kini, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Bengaluru)

Even with the ongoing pandemic and the new strains threatening another lockdown, the festival season brings joy and hopefulness along with it. The celebrations might have to be kept at a minimum and large gatherings may seem next to impossible amid Omicron spread but these difficulties can scarcely dampen the spirit of the festive season. Have a great year end!

