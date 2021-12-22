Best Christmas cakes recipes that you can whip up at home in a jiffy
With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, 'tis that time of the year when festive spirit is lingering in the air with added joy and warmth on being surrounded with the love of family members and the comradery of friends as we dip our toes in the holiday season. If you are like us, you would have already baked up Christmas desserts like cookies, pies, homemade candies and of course, homemade Christmas cake by the time December 25 arrives.
Since it is still a few days away, we decided to pitch into planning your ultimate Christmas menu with a host of best Xmas cake recipes that you can whip up in a jiffy at home. Christmas cakes are not only delicious in taste but also carefully decorated and if you are looking to make a great addition to your dessert table this Xmas, check out the best Christmas cakes recipes below and thank us later.
1. Strawberry Sponge Cake
Ingredients:
40 grams butter
2 eggs
45 grams sugar
35 grams almond powder
15 grams flour
Pinch of salt
Pinch of baking soda
¼ tsp strawberry flavour
¼ tsp Raspberry Red food colour
Method:
Take a microwave safe glass bowl, add 40 grams butter, microwave for 1 min at 375W. Add 2 eggs in a microwave safe glass bowl, add 45 grams sugar, whisk the mixture till fluffy
Then add 15 grams flour, a pinch a baking soda and salt, add 40 grams melted butter. Add ¼ tsp strawberry flavour and raspberry red food colour, mix and fold the mixture.
Pour the mixture in a cake mould and even the mixture in the mould. Microwave for 4 mins at 375W. Serve hot with fruit coulis
(Recipe: Whirlpool India)
2. Carrot Cake
Ingredients:
50 grams carrot
40ml oil
30 grams brown sugar
2 eggs
25 grams walnut
60gms flour
1tsp cinnamon powder
¼ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp vanilla essence
Method:
Take a microwave safe glass bowl, add 50gms carrot and microwave for 1 min at 375W. Add 2 eggs in a microwave safe glass bowl, 30 grams breakfast sugar, 30gms brown sugar and whisk the mixture. Then add 40 ml oil, stir the mixture well.
Add 60 grams flour in a microwave safe glass bowl, ¼ tsp baking powder, ¼ tsp baking soda, 1tsp cinnamon powder, 25gms walnut. Add the egg slurry then fold the mixture well. Add dehydrated carrot, add ¼ tsp vanilla essence and mix well. Pour the mixture in a cake mould, microwave for 3 mins at 300W.
(Recipe: Whirlpool India)
3. Christmas Fruit Cake
Ingredients:
Light brown sugar: 200 grams
Water: 240 ml/grams
Butter, diced: 55 grams
Ground cinnamon: 1 teaspoon
Ground cloves: 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon
Ground ginger: 1 teaspoon
Fine salt: 1/2 teaspoon (2 grams)
Dark or golden seedless raisins, currants, and/or dried cranberries: 300 grams
Eggs: Lightly beaten, 2 large (100 grams)
All-purpose flour: 1 1/2 cups (195 grams)
Baking soda: 1 teaspoon (4 grams)
Pure vanilla extract (optional): 1 teaspoon (4 grams)
Candied orange or Lemon Peel Chopped: 1 cup (150 grams)
Makes: One loaf
Method:
Take a large saucepan, over medium heat, bring to a boil and add sugar, water, butter, spices, and dried fruit. Boil gently for five minutes, then remove from heat, and let it cool until it is lukewarm (this will take about 45 to 60 minutes).
Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 180 degrees C. Butter, or spray an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 x 3 inch (21.5 x 11.5 x 10 cm) loaf pan with a non-stick vegetable spray. Line the bottom of the pan with parchment paper and lightly butter the paper.
(Note: if using a dark coloured pan reduce the oven temperature to 60 degrees C)
Once the mixture has cooled, stir in the lightly beaten eggs, flour, baking soda, vanilla extract (if using), and candied peel. Pour into your prepared pan, smoothing the top with the back of a spoon or offset spatula.
Bake for about 55 - 65 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and let cool on a wire rack for about 15 minutes before removing from pan.
If possible, cover and store for a few days before serving. This fruit cake can be frozen. The above cake is then covered with Marzipan and decorated for Christmas.
(Recipe: Mahesh Kini, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Bengaluru)
Even with the ongoing pandemic and the new strains threatening another lockdown, the festival season brings joy and hopefulness along with it. The celebrations might have to be kept at a minimum and large gatherings may seem next to impossible amid Omicron spread but these difficulties can scarcely dampen the spirit of the festive season. Have a great year end!
