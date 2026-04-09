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Bohag Bihu Special Poita Bhat Recipe: Assam’s Body-Cooling, Hydrating and Refreshing Breakfast for Hot Summer Days

Poita Bhat is Assam’s fermented rice breakfast made with soaked leftover rice and served during Bihu with simple sides.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 11:36 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Bohag Bihu arrives with fresh harvests, music, dancing, and simple meals made with seasonal ingredients. Healthy eating is closely connected with this Assamese festival because many Bihu dishes are chosen to match the hot weather and new crop season. Poita Bhat is one of the most loved Bohag Bihu breakfasts because it feels cool, light, and easy to enjoy during warm mornings.

Bohag Bihu Special Poita Bhat Recipe(Freepik)

The connection between Poita Bhat and Bohag Bihu comes from village life and farming traditions in Assam. Farmers often ate this fermented rice dish before going to the fields because it used leftover rice and gave energy during the heat. Overnight fermentation may also help support digestion because it creates natural probiotics. Onion, mustard oil, and green chilli add extra flavour and make this hydrating summer breakfast feel even fresher.

This fermented rice breakfast is closely linked with Assam’s Bihu tradition, especially Bohag Bihu, which celebrates the Assamese New Year and the harvest season. During Bihu, Poita Bhat is often served with roasted fish, green chillies, onion, curd, or bamboo shoot pickle. The meal feels simple, fresh, and closely connected to village life and seasonal ingredients.

Poita bhat may look simple, but soaking rice overnight changes its nutrition. According to USDA">USDA, fermentation creates natural probiotics that may help support digestion. Onion, green chilli, and mustard oil add useful vitamins and flavour, making this Assamese breakfast lighter and more refreshing during summer.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Main Source

Calories

140–160 kcal

Rice

Carbohydrates

30–35 g

Rice

Probiotics

Small amount

Fermented rice water

Fibre

1–2 g

Onion, green chilli

Vitamin C

5–7 mg

Green chilli, lemon

Healthy Fat

4–5 g

Mustard oil

Calories

140–160 kcal

Rice

Carbohydrates

30–35 g

Rice

FAQs

How long should rice be soaked for poita bhat?

Rice should be soaked in water for 8 to 10 hours or overnight.

Is poita bhat good for digestion?

Yes, poita bhat may help support digestion because the overnight fermentation creates natural probiotics.

Which rice is best for poita bhat?

Cooked plain rice, especially Assamese rice or any soft white rice, works best for poita bhat.

Can poita bhat be eaten in summer?

Yes, poita bhat is especially popular in summer because it feels cool and refreshing.

 
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