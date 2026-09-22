Bored of same old iced coffee? Try this recipe for creamy Biscoff iced latte at home for your morning caffeine fix

Need your morning caffeine fix before you get to work? If an iced coffee is a non-negotiable part of your routine, you don't have to stick to the same old combination of milk and coffee every day. Give your usual homemade brew a delicious upgrade by adding an unexpected ingredient to the mix. We found a simple recipe that swaps the ordinary for creamy Biscoff, turning your everyday iced coffee into a delicious treat that's easy to whip up before you start your day.

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Saloni Kukreja, a chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for a delicious Biscoff iced latte, giving your usual morning coffee a creamy, caramelised twist. In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the content creator describes the beverage as, “This Biscoff Iced Latte is creamy, caramel-y, and so easy to make at home. Warm Biscoff spread with milk, frothy coffee, lots of ice and a little pinch of salt – that’s it!”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1½ tbsp Biscoff spread

½ tsp sugar

A generous pinch of salt

3 tbsp hot water

¾ cup milk of your choice, for the Biscoff mixture

¼ cup milk, to finish

Plenty of ice Method Prepare the Biscoff milk: Add three fourth cups of milk and Biscoff spread to a saucepan. Sprinkle in a generous pinch of salt and whisk well to combine. Warm the mixture over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the Biscoff has melted completely and the milk is smooth and lightly simmering. Do not let it come to a full boil. Froth the coffee: In a small glass or bowl, combine the hot water, instant coffee powder and sugar. Whisk or froth vigorously until the mixture becomes light, airy and roughly quadruples in volume. Assemble the latte: Fill a serving glass generously with ice. Pour the warm Biscoff milk over the ice, allowing it to cool slightly as it chills. Finish and serve: Pour in the remaining one fourth cup of milk, then gently spoon or pour the frothy coffee mixture over the top. Give it a light stir before sipping and serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

1½ tbsp Biscoff spread

½ tsp sugar

A generous pinch of salt

3 tbsp hot water

¾ cup milk of your choice, for the Biscoff mixture

¼ cup milk, to finish

Plenty of ice Method Prepare the Biscoff milk: Add three fourth cups of milk and Biscoff spread to a saucepan. Sprinkle in a generous pinch of salt and whisk well to combine. Warm the mixture over low to medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the Biscoff has melted completely and the milk is smooth and lightly simmering. Do not let it come to a full boil. Froth the coffee: In a small glass or bowl, combine the hot water, instant coffee powder and sugar. Whisk or froth vigorously until the mixture becomes light, airy and roughly quadruples in volume. Assemble the latte: Fill a serving glass generously with ice. Pour the warm Biscoff milk over the ice, allowing it to cool slightly as it chills. Finish and serve: Pour in the remaining one fourth cup of milk, then gently spoon or pour the frothy coffee mixture over the top. Give it a light stir before sipping and serve chilled. {{/usCountry}}

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