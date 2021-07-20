Bored of typical Eid desserts? This bread halwa will satiate your sweet cravings
While we never need an excuse to eat dessert, when festivals come around they not only give us the perfect excuse to stuff our faces but also come with their own special delicacies and such, and festivals like Diwali, Holi, Eid, and so on have become almost synonymous with the fare that is eaten on the day of celebrations.
Eid ul Adha is upon us, and as the non vegetarians gorge on dishes including kebabs, tikkas, nehari, saalan, the vegetarians need not feel left out as one can count on dessert being vegetarian friendly. While one may be used to eating sevaiyaan and sheer korma on the day of Eid, this recipe for bread halwa by Chef Ranveer Brar is not only quick to whip us but also has all the fixings for a perfect dessert without the frills. Check it out...
Ingredients
For Fried Bread
2 heaped tbsp Ghee
12-15 slices Bread - without crust & cubes
For Fried Cashew Nuts Paste
1 tbsp Ghee
6-8 Cashew Nuts
For Halwa
½ tbsp Chironji
10-12 Raisins
500 ml Milk
¼ cup Condensed Milk
fried Bread
fried Cashew Nuts Paste
¼ tsp Cardamom Powder
For Garnish
Chironji
Raisins
Fried Cashew Nuts
Silver Vark
Dry Rose Petals
Mint Leaves
Method to prepare
For Fried Bread
All you need to do is heat ghee in a kadai or shallow pan and fry the bread cubes until brown and crispy. Remove and keep aside for further use.
For Fried Cashew Nuts Paste
In the same kadai add some more ghee and fry the cashew nuts until golden. Remove and let them cool, once cooled grind to a fine paste using a blender, keep aside until required again.
For Halwa
You can use the same kadai, and in it fry some chironji, raisins in ghee and then add milk. Bring the milk to a boil and add condensed milk, mix it properly and let it boil for 4-5 minutes.
Now add the fried bread, fried cashew nuts paste and mix everything properly. Keep cooking until the mixture leaves ghee from the sides, now turn of the stove and add cardamom powder. Make sure to mix everything uniformly.
Serve warm and garnish with chironji, raisins, fried cashew nuts, silver warq, dry rose petals, mint leaves. Enjoy with your loved ones.
(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)