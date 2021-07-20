Eid ul Adha 2021: Try Chef Ranveer Brar's mutton kofta this Bakra Eid

Eid ul Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated in India on July 21, and you best believe that people of all faiths are gearing up to eat to their heart's content on this day where delicacies like biryani, saalan, nehari, kebab, kofte and more are made and consumed in abundance.

This recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar for mutton kofta curry is perfect to make for the ocassion of Bakra Eid 2021, the delicious pieces of kofta are doused in a thick, rich gravy laden with spices, herbs and richness from nuts and is perfect to lap up with a piece of roti, naan or even with rice and pulao. Check it out....

Mutton Kofta Curry Ingredients

For Mutton Kofta

600 gm Mutton Mince

2 tbsp Cashew Nut Paste

¼ cup Fried Brown Onions

1 tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

½ tsp Coriander Powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp Ginger-Garlic-Green Chilli Paste

2 tbsp roasted Gram Flour

1 fresh White Bread Slice

Oil for frying

For Curd Mixture

1 cup Curd

½ cup Fried Brown Onions

1 tsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

½ tsp Coriander Powder

½ tbsp Ginger-Garlic-Green Chilli Paste

2 fresh Green Chillies - broken in half

few Mint Leaves

For Curry

2 tbsp Oil

½ Mace

8-10 Black Peppercorns

2 Black Cardamom

2-3 Cloves

2 tbsp Ghee

1 inch Ginger - julienned

1 fresh Green Chilli

2 cloves Garlic - crushed

1 medium Onion - sliced

2 tbsp Desiccated Coconut

Method to prepare

For Mutton Kofta

Start by adding the minced mutton, cashew nut paste, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, roasted gram flour, white bread slice and mix everything together in a bowl. Now grind this mixture into a fine paste using a grinder.

Then make the kofte, which should be in the lemon sized balls made from the mixture and then deep fry or shallow fry in medium hot oil until browned from outside but raw from in side. Remove and keep aside for further use.

For Curd Mixture

In a bowl add curd, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, green chillies, mint leaves and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.

For Curry

In a kadai or large moderately deep pan, heat oil and then to it add mace, black pepper cons, black cardamom, cloves, ghee and let them crackle. Now add ginger, green chilli, garlic, onion and saute until light brown then add desiccated coconut and saute until nutty brown.

To this add your curd mixture and continue cooking until the oil starts to separate, this is when you add water and made it a uniform gravy. Now add the fried balls of mutton kofta to this and allow to cook and simmer in the sauces and gravy for 10-12 minutes.

Remove the kofta out and blend the curry using a hand blender then strain it properly through a strainer. Add everything back to the pan and add cashew nut paste, rose water, kewra water and stir it properly. Now add the kofta to this, garnish with mint, coriander and fried onions, serve with rice, naan or roti and enjoy with your loved ones on this happy occasion.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

