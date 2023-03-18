Also celebrated as Vasant Navratri, Ugadi or Yugadi, the festival of Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a New Year according to traditional calendars followed by the Hindu community and this year, Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from March 22, 2023 to March 30, 2023. Navratri fasts are observed by Maa Durga devotees across India when during fasting, raajasic and taamsic foods are avoided while adopting the consumption of satvik foods is encouraged.

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Check out these 6 low-carb Navratri fasting recipes (Photo by Prchi Palwe on Unsplash)

Though many foods are not allowed during Navratri fast, the vrat-friendly foods can be made delicious and need not be boring. It is important to note that during Navratri, people observe fast and follow certain dietary restrictions but it is advisable to consult with a nutritionist or a doctor before making any changes to your diet and if you're looking for low-carb Navratri fasting recipes, here are a few ideas -

1. Almond pesto and paneer tikka:

Almond pesto and paneer tikka (Chef Manish Mehrotra)

Ingredients for paneer

cottage cheese, 250 gms

almond flakes, ¼ cup fresh

coriander leaves, ¼ cup

basil, 8-10 leaves

chopped ginger, 2 tsp

chopped green chilli, 1 tsp

salt, to taste

grated parmesan cheese, 2 tbsp

chaat masala, ½ tsp

for marination

fresh cream, ½ cup

chopped fresh coriander roots, ½ tsp

green cardamom powder, a pinch

turmeric powder, a pinch

salt, to taste

refined oil, 1 tbsp

Method

Roast the almond flakes in preheated oven at 180-degree celsius for 4 minutes and crush it to powder form once cooled. Blend fresh basil, coriander leaves, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, chaat masala and salt to coarse paste. In a bowl, take out blended mix and add grated parmesan cheese, crushed almonds and mix it well.

In a bowl, mix fresh cream, chopped fresh coriander roots, green cardamom powder and a pinch of turmeric powder to get a pale yellow colour marinate. adjust the seasoning with salt. Cut the paneer in 2'x2' size with 1' of thickness. slit paneer pieces from centre to fill it with pesto.

Fill in pesto mix inside the slit. coat the paneer with yellow marinate. Heat refined oil in pan, sear marinated paneer evenly on both sides to get golden brown colour. Once done, take off paneer from pan and serve hot with chutney.

(Recipe by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

2. Cucumber Raita: Grate cucumber and mix with yoghurt, roasted cumin powder, salt and chopped mint leaves. Serve chilled.

3. Sabudana Khichdi:

Sabudana khichdi (Shutterstock)

Ingredients

Sabudana : 1 cup

Peanuts : 1/4 cup

Oil : 2 tbsp

Cumin : 1/2 tsp

Curry leaves : 10-12

Green Chillies : 3-4

Potato : 1 medium (boiled)

Green Coriander : 2 tbsp

Rock Salt : 1/2 tsp

lemon : 1

Method

Take sabudana in a vessel. Take 3-4 cups of water and clean the sago so that the excess starch gets removed. Soak the sago in enough water and leave it for 4-5 hours so that all the water gets absorbed.

Check after 4-5 hours whether it is soft or hard. If it is soft then it is ready. Roast the peanuts and grind them coarsely. Put oil in a pan and let it heat on medium. Now add cumin seeds and let them turn golden.

Now add curry leaves, green chilies and fry for a few minutes. Now add boiled potatoes, salt and mix well. Then add sago, coarsely ground peanuts and mix well. Add lemon juice and coriander leaves to it. Sabudana khichdi is ready.

(Recipe: Instagram/ganandtrafoods)

4. Spinach Kofta: Make koftas by mixing spinach, grated paneer, gram flour, chopped green chillies and salt. Fry in oil until golden brown.

5. Almond Milkshake: Soak almonds overnight, then blend with unsweetened almond milk, a few drops of vanilla extract and a low-carb sweetener like stevia.

6. Cucumber Salad: Cut cucumbers into thin slices and toss with lemon juice, salt and chopped coriander leaves.