Chaitra Navratri 2023 Day 6 bhog: Prasad recipes for Maa Katyayani

Chaitra Navratri 2023: The festival time is here. Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days in the month of March or April. This year, Chaitra Navratri started on March 22 and will go on till March 30. Chaitra Navratri worships the nine avatars of Maa Durga and follows the rituals that are followed during Shardiya Navratri. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated during September or October. The nine forms of Maa Durga that are worshipped during this time are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Devotees keep fast and worship the forms of Maa Durga to seek blessings for themselves and their loved ones.

Chaitra Navratri 2023 bhog: Prasad recipes for Maa Katyayani

On the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Katyayani is worshipped. It is the sixth avatar of Maa Durga who is believed to have slayed the demon Mahishashura. It is the powerful and fierce form of Maa Durga. It is believed that the form of Maa Katyayani was born out of energy rays, when the gods came together and manifested their anger against demon Mahishashura. Honey is offered to Maa Katyayani as bhog on the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is a super easy and fun recipe of preparing honey banana to offer as bhog and seek the blessings of the goddess.

Ingredients:

Ripe banana - 2

Honey - 2 tablespoon

Ghee - 1 tablespoon

Method:

Slice the bananas into small pieces. In a pan, heat ghee and then add honey. Place the sliced bananas on it and fry for some time. Flip the bananas and fry the other side as well. Serve as bhog.

