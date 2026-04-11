Chef Kunal Kapoor shares ‘cafe style’ honey whipped cold coffee recipe with cloud like fluffy foam

The summer season is here, and that automatically means cravings for cold beverages surge to quench your thirst. The first sip itself brings the much-needed respite. And a cold beverage and quaint cafe tucked in a picturesque alley in summer? Match made in heaven.

By the process of whipping, you achieve the honey and coffee, you get the cloudy texture of the coffee. (Picture credit: Instagram/@chefkunal)

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But while the lure of fancy summer drinks at a cafe can feel irresistible, stepping out in the scorching sun can just be as overwhelming. With the sun beating down, it is a herculean task to cafe hop, a tough ask for even the biggest coffee connoisseur.

But what if you could bring the cafe home?

Skip the cafe commute as you can now make a cafe-style frothy coffee with a cloud-like foam right at home! Chef Kunal Kapur took to his Instagram on April 10 to share a refreshing summer-friendly cold coffee recipe. ALSO READ: Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 refreshing ways to have cold coffee in summer: Regular, mocha frappuccino, caramel frappuccinoWhat is the speciality of this drink, you may ask? Sure, cold coffee is ubiquitous, especially during the summer months. But this version manages to stand out because of the preparation and presentation.

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{{^usCountry}} The chef reveals that it is the foam that makes it a highlight, created by whipping honey and coffee together. This process creates a delectable, light, airy, almost cloud-like fluffy foam. It does two things: adds fascinating texture to your beverage and elevates the sweetness profile with the decadent taste of honey combined with coffee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chef reveals that it is the foam that makes it a highlight, created by whipping honey and coffee together. This process creates a delectable, light, airy, almost cloud-like fluffy foam. It does two things: adds fascinating texture to your beverage and elevates the sweetness profile with the decadent taste of honey combined with coffee. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the recipe for you to try:

Ingredients

Honey- ½ cup

Instant coffee powder- 2 tbsp

Warm water- 100 ml

Cold milk- 1 ½ cup (or oats/almond milk for vegans)

Method

In a bowl, add honey.

Whip it for 1-1.5 minutes, till the time it becomes slightly lighter in colour.

Add a little lukewarm water.

Whip again until it becomes very frothy and airy.

Add coffee.

Then take a glass, pour in cold milk.

On the top, layer the ‘cloudy’ honey coffee foam.

Skip sugar, as the whipped honey foam already acts as a sweetener.

So no more cafe-hopping in the scorching heat of the summer months. Bring the cafe home and summon your inner chef to brew you a cup. You don't need a hoard of ingredients or a complicated set of kitchen equipment. All it takes is one simple step, whisking, and soon you will have a frothy, cafe-style cold coffee ready to sip and relax indoors.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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