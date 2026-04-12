Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Maa Ki Dal Recipe for a Festive Punjabi Baisakhi Meal

Maa ki dal is one of the dishes that often appears on Punjabi tables during Baisakhi. Maa ki dal is made with whole black urad dal and a small amount of rajma. The dal cooks slowly until it becomes thick, rich, and smooth, then gets finished with butter, cream, and spices.

Chef Kunal Kapur Inspired Maa Ki Dal Recipe(Freepik)

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Maa ki dal, also called Punjabi black dal or kali dal, has been prepared in Punjab for many years. The name comes from the rich and homestyle style of cooking that many families connect with food made by mothers and grandmothers. During Baisakhi, the dal is usually served with naan, kulcha, or rice as part of a festive Punjabi meal.

Whole black urad dal is rich in protein, fibre, iron, and calcium. Rajma adds more protein and gives the dal a thicker texture. Slow-cookeddal may help support digestion and gives steady energy through the day. Garlic, ginger, tomato, and a little butter add flavour without needing many ingredients.

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{{^usCountry}} In his recent Baisakhi recipe reel, Kunal Kapur shows how maa ki dal becomes richer through slow cooking and simple Punjabi spices. His version uses whole urad dal, rajma, tomato, ginger, garlic, butter, and cream, creating a restaurant-style Punjabi black dal that still feels homemade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his recent Baisakhi recipe reel, Kunal Kapur shows how maa ki dal becomes richer through slow cooking and simple Punjabi spices. His version uses whole urad dal, rajma, tomato, ginger, garlic, butter, and cream, creating a restaurant-style Punjabi black dal that still feels homemade. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How To Make Kunal Kapur Style Maa Ki Dal With Garlic And Mustard Oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How To Make Kunal Kapur Style Maa Ki Dal With Garlic And Mustard Oil {{/usCountry}}

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Maa ki dal tastes rich, creamy, and mildly smoky with a thick texture from slow-cooked whole urad dal. Garlic, ginger, and mustard oil give a strong Punjabi flavour, while the tadka adds a spicy finish. Served with onion and lemon, this Punjabi black dal feels lighter and fresher.

Ingredients

For Boiling

1 cup whole black urad dal

6 cups water

Salt to taste

1 tbsp ginger, chopped

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

½ tsp heeng

½ cup onion, chopped

2 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp black pepper powder

For Tadka

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup onion, chopped

2 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp cumin powder

A large pinch of garam masala

A large pinch of kasuri methi powder

Butter or ghee for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

Wash and soak the whole black urad dal overnight. Add the soaked dal to a pressure cooker with water, salt, chopped ginger, garlic, onion, heeng, black pepper powder, and mustard oil. Pressure cook for 50 to 55 minutes until the dal becomes very soft and creamy. Mash lightly with a spoon if needed. For the tadka, heat ghee in a pan and cook the chopped onion until golden brown. Add Kashmiri chilli powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and kasuri methi. Mix quickly and pour the hot tadka over the dal. Cook for 2 more minutes and garnish with a little butter or ghee and serve hot.

Black Urad Dal and Mustard Oil: The Nutrition Behind Maa Ki Dal

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Kunal Kapur's recipe for maa ki dal gets its rich texture from whole black urad dal, but it also brings useful nutrients to the plate. According to USDA, whole urad dal contains protein, fibre, iron, and calcium, while mustard oil and spices add flavour without needing many extra ingredients.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Serving Main Source Calories 220–260 kcal Urad dal, ghee, mustard oil Protein 10–12 g Whole black urad dal Fibre 7–8 g Whole black urad dal, onion Iron 2–3 mg Urad dal Calcium 50–70 mg Urad dal Healthy Fat 8–10 g Mustard oil, ghee View All

FAQs

Is maa ki dal the same as dal makhani?

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No, maa ki dal is usually made only with whole black urad dal, while dal makhani often includes rajma and more butter or cream.

Why is the whole black urad called maa ki dal?

The dish is called maa ki dal because it is linked with slow-cooked Punjabi home recipes often made by mothers and grandmothers.

Can maa ki dal be made without cream?

Yes, maa ki dal can be made without cream. Slow cooking makes the dal naturally thick and creamy.

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