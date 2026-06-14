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Chef Kunal Kapur’s High Protein Restaurant Style Dal Makhani For A Balanced Family Meals And Better Nutrition

Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani uses slow-cooked lentils and kidney beans to create a lighter, protein-rich version of the Indian favourite.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 11:57 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Slow-cooked black lentils, rajma, tomatoes, and aromatic spices can create a creamy meal without relying on heavy butter or cream. Chef Kunal Kapur's zero-oil dal makhani is a Indian Classic remaking of a beloved North Indian recipe with a lighter approach while preserving its rich taste and smooth texture. Popular among fans of chef kunal kapur zero oil dal makhani, this version offers a wholesome option for those looking for nutritious everyday meals.

Chef Kunal Kapur’s High Protein Restaurant Style Dal Makhani(Freepik)

Dal makhani traces its roots to the Punjab region, where black lentils and kidney beans have long been staples of family meals. In this healthier adaptation, slow-cooked urad dal and rajma provide plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, magnesium, and complex carbohydrates">plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, magnesium, and complex carbohydrates that release energy gradually. Tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, cumin, and turmeric contribute antioxidants and natural compounds">antioxidants and natural compounds that support digestion and overall wellness. This healthy high protein dal makhani recipe also avoids excess saturated fat while keeping the dish creamy through careful cooking.

Feature

Zero-Oil Dal Makhani

Classic Dal Makhani

Cooking Fat

No added oil or butter

Butter, cream, and ghee

Protein Content

High

High

Calories

Lower

Higher

Saturated Fat

Low

Higher

Fibre

Rich

Rich

Texture

Naturally creamy

Rich and buttery

Heart-Friendly

Yes

Moderate

Weight-Loss Friendly

Better suited

Occasional treat

Main Ingredients

Urad dal, rajma, spices

Urad dal, rajma, cream, butter

Best For

Everyday healthy meals

Festive dining

Quick Facts About This Healthy Dal

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Cuisine: North Indian

Main Ingredient: Black lentils and rajma

Best Served With: Brown rice or whole wheat roti

Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani Recipe

Slow-cooked lentils, rajma, and aromatic spices create a creamy, protein-rich dal without butter, cream, or extra oil.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole black urad dal
  • ¼ cup rajma
  • 2 tomatoes, pureed
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 2 green chillies, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
  • ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • Salt to taste
  • 4 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions

  1. Soak the urad dal and rajma overnight for better cooking and digestion.
  2. Pressure cook the lentils and beans until soft and creamy.
  3. Cook onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices in a non-stick pan with a splash of water.
  4. Add the cooked lentils and rajma to the prepared masala mixture.
  5. Simmer the dal over low heat until it develops a rich consistency.
  6. Stir the dal occasionally to create a naturally creamy texture.
  7. Add garam masala and adjust the seasoning according to taste.
  8. Mix in lemon juice and fresh coriander before serving.
  9. Cook for a few extra minutes to blend the flavours well.
  10. Serve the dal hot with brown rice or whole wheat rotis.

Smart Tips to Make Zero-Oil Dal Makhani Even Healthier

  1. Soak the lentils overnight to improve digestion and nutrient absorption.
  2. Add extra rajma to naturally increase the protein and fibre content.
  3. Include spinach or methi leaves to boost iron and vitamin intake.
  4. Use fresh tomatoes instead of packaged puree to reduce sodium.
  5. Add grated bottle gourd for extra fibre and hydration.
  6. Sprinkle flaxseeds before serving for healthy omega-3 fats.
  7. Stir in fresh coriander to enhance flavour and antioxidants.
  8. Pair the dal with brown rice or millet instead of refined grains.
  9. Reduce the amount of salt and rely on herbs and spices for flavour.
  10. Serve the meal with fresh salad to add vitamins and crunch.

Nutritional Value of Zero-Oil Dal Makhani

Zero-Oil Dal Makhani combines lentils, kidney beans, and spices to provide balanced plant protein and essential nutrients">plant protein and essential nutrients.

Nutrient

Approximate Amount Per Serving

Calories

280 kcal

Protein

18 g

Carbohydrates

42 g

Fat

2 g

Fibre

14 g

Calcium

90 mg

Iron

5 mg

Potassium

760 mg

Magnesium

95 mg

Folate

180 mcg

FAQs

Is Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani good for weight loss?

Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani provides protein and fibre with lower calories, making the recipe suitable for balanced diets.

How does Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani become creamy without butter?

Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani develops natural creaminess through slow cooking and well-cooked lentils.

Which foods pair best with Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani?

Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero-Oil Dal Makhani pairs well with brown rice, millet, whole wheat rotis, and fresh vegetable salads.

 
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