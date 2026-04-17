Chef Kunal Kapur shares Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe: See step-by-step preparation of hearty comfort food

Desi comfort foods are filling, packed with flavours, and have the ability to transport an individual to a place that they call home. The Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe that celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared on Instagram on March 13 ticked all the boxes.

Chef Kunal Kapur's Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe takes just 30 minutes to prepare.(chefkunalkapur.com)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “There’s something about Amritsari paneer bhurji that instantly takes you to a buzzing Punjabi kitchen. Soft paneer, crumbled and tossed with tomatoes, green chillies, ginger, and warming spices, all cooked in a generous knob of butter. It’s simple, rustic, and full of bold flavour - exactly the kind of food you’d find sizzling at a roadside dhaba in Amritsar.”

The detailed recipe, which takes 30 minutes to prepare and serves two people, is presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for Amritsari paneer bhurji Oil - 2 tbsp

Gram Flour - 2 tbsp

Butter - 3 tbsp

Onion, chopped - ½ cup

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Chilli Powder - 1½ tsp

Coriander Powder - 1 tbsp

Cumin Powder - ½ tsp

Tomato, chopped - ½ cup

Salt - to taste

Water - 1 cup

Paneer - 200 gms

Kasoori Methi Powder - a pinch

Garam Masala - a pinch

Coriander, chopped - handful Accompaniment Bread slices

Onion sliced

Butter

Mint chutney

Green chilli slit

Coriander sprig Method of preparation Heat oil in a pan and add gram flour. Roast on low heat, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic and lightly golden. This step gives the bhurji its signature nutty flavour. Remove and keep aside. In the same pan, add butter and let it melt. Add chopped onions and sauté until soft and lightly golden. Add chopped green chillies and ginger, and cook for a minute until fragrant. Stir in turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well and cook the spices briefly. Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften, and the masala starts to release butter from the sides. Pour in water and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Add the roasted gram flour and mix well so no lumps form. Crumble the paneer directly into the pan and stir gently to combine with the masala. Cook for two to three minutes until everything comes together beautifully. Finish with kasoori methi powder, garam masala, and a handful of fresh coriander. Give it a final mix. Serve hot with buttered bread slices, onion slices, mint chutney, slit green chillies, and a sprig of coriander. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for Amritsari paneer bhurji Oil - 2 tbsp

Gram Flour - 2 tbsp

Butter - 3 tbsp

Onion, chopped - ½ cup

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Chilli Powder - 1½ tsp

Coriander Powder - 1 tbsp

Cumin Powder - ½ tsp

Tomato, chopped - ½ cup

Salt - to taste

Water - 1 cup

Paneer - 200 gms

Kasoori Methi Powder - a pinch

Garam Masala - a pinch

Coriander, chopped - handful Accompaniment Bread slices

Onion sliced

Butter

Mint chutney

Green chilli slit

Coriander sprig Method of preparation Heat oil in a pan and add gram flour. Roast on low heat, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic and lightly golden. This step gives the bhurji its signature nutty flavour. Remove and keep aside. In the same pan, add butter and let it melt. Add chopped onions and sauté until soft and lightly golden. Add chopped green chillies and ginger, and cook for a minute until fragrant. Stir in turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well and cook the spices briefly. Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften, and the masala starts to release butter from the sides. Pour in water and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Add the roasted gram flour and mix well so no lumps form. Crumble the paneer directly into the pan and stir gently to combine with the masala. Cook for two to three minutes until everything comes together beautifully. Finish with kasoori methi powder, garam masala, and a handful of fresh coriander. Give it a final mix. Serve hot with buttered bread slices, onion slices, mint chutney, slit green chillies, and a sprig of coriander. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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