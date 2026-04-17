Chef Kunal Kapur shares Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe: See step-by-step preparation of hearty comfort food
Amritsari paneer bhurji is as hearty as it is filling. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe to help us make the dish at home.
Desi comfort foods are filling, packed with flavours, and have the ability to transport an individual to a place that they call home. The Amritsari paneer bhurji recipe that celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared on Instagram on March 13 ticked all the boxes.
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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “There’s something about Amritsari paneer bhurji that instantly takes you to a buzzing Punjabi kitchen. Soft paneer, crumbled and tossed with tomatoes, green chillies, ginger, and warming spices, all cooked in a generous knob of butter. It’s simple, rustic, and full of bold flavour - exactly the kind of food you’d find sizzling at a roadside dhaba in Amritsar.”
The detailed recipe, which takes 30 minutes to prepare and serves two people, is presented as follows.
Ingredients for Amritsari paneer bhurji
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Gram Flour - 2 tbsp
- Butter - 3 tbsp
- Onion, chopped - ½ cup
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Turmeric - ½ tsp
- Chilli Powder - 1½ tsp
- Coriander Powder - 1 tbsp
- Cumin Powder - ½ tsp
- Tomato, chopped - ½ cup
- Salt - to taste
- Water - 1 cup
- Paneer - 200 gms
- Kasoori Methi Powder - a pinch
- Garam Masala - a pinch
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Accompaniment
- Bread slices
- Onion sliced
- Butter
- Mint chutney
- Green chilli slit
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a pan and add gram flour. Roast on low heat, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic and lightly golden. This step gives the bhurji its signature nutty flavour. Remove and keep aside.
- In the same pan, add butter and let it melt. Add chopped onions and sauté until soft and lightly golden.
- Add chopped green chillies and ginger, and cook for a minute until fragrant.
- Stir in turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well and cook the spices briefly.
- Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften, and the masala starts to release butter from the sides.
- Pour in water and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Add the roasted gram flour and mix well so no lumps form.
- Crumble the paneer directly into the pan and stir gently to combine with the masala. Cook for two to three minutes until everything comes together beautifully.
- Finish with kasoori methi powder, garam masala, and a handful of fresh coriander. Give it a final mix.
- Serve hot with buttered bread slices, onion slices, mint chutney, slit green chillies, and a sprig of coriander.
Ingredients for Amritsari paneer bhurji
- Oil - 2 tbsp
- Gram Flour - 2 tbsp
- Butter - 3 tbsp
- Onion, chopped - ½ cup
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Turmeric - ½ tsp
- Chilli Powder - 1½ tsp
- Coriander Powder - 1 tbsp
- Cumin Powder - ½ tsp
- Tomato, chopped - ½ cup
- Salt - to taste
- Water - 1 cup
- Paneer - 200 gms
- Kasoori Methi Powder - a pinch
- Garam Masala - a pinch
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Accompaniment
- Bread slices
- Onion sliced
- Butter
- Mint chutney
- Green chilli slit
- Coriander sprig
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a pan and add gram flour. Roast on low heat, stirring continuously until it turns aromatic and lightly golden. This step gives the bhurji its signature nutty flavour. Remove and keep aside.
- In the same pan, add butter and let it melt. Add chopped onions and sauté until soft and lightly golden.
- Add chopped green chillies and ginger, and cook for a minute until fragrant.
- Stir in turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, and cumin powder. Mix well and cook the spices briefly.
- Add chopped tomatoes and salt. Cook until the tomatoes soften, and the masala starts to release butter from the sides.
- Pour in water and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Add the roasted gram flour and mix well so no lumps form.
- Crumble the paneer directly into the pan and stir gently to combine with the masala. Cook for two to three minutes until everything comes together beautifully.
- Finish with kasoori methi powder, garam masala, and a handful of fresh coriander. Give it a final mix.
- Serve hot with buttered bread slices, onion slices, mint chutney, slit green chillies, and a sprig of coriander.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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