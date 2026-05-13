Chef Kunal Kapur shares comforting fusion recipe for shakshuka idli: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur brings together North African and South Indian cuisines with his signature shakshuka idli recipe.
When we think of fusion dishes, the mind often floats away to fancy restaurants. However, taking to Instagram on May 13, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe that will help us prepare one in our home kitchen.
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Bringing together North African and South Indian cuisines, the chef demonstrated how to prepare shakshuka idli. “Shakshuka Idli is one of my absolute favourite brunches to make on the weekend,” he wrote in the caption.
“It’s the perfect mix of comfort and spice - soft idlis soaking up a rich, tangy tomato base with bold spices and runny eggs. It feels indulgent yet familiar, bringing together two cuisines in the most satisfying way. I love how quickly it comes together while still feeling special enough for a slow, cosy brunch.”
The detailed recipe is as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The detailed recipe is as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for shakshuka idli
- Oil - 4 tbsp
- Dry red chilli - 2
- Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp
- Cumin - 1 tsp
- Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
- Urad dal - 2 tsp
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Curry leaves - a handful
- Onion, chopped - 1 cup
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp
- Tomato, chopped - 1 cup
- Tomato puree, fresh - 1 cup
- Salt - to taste
- Tamarind pulp, thick - 1 tbsp
- Idli batter - 1½ cups
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a pan. Then add dry red chillies broken in halves, hing, cumin, mustard seeds and urad dal and let them splutter.
- Then add the chopped ginger, chopped green chillies, and curry leaves. Keep shaking the pan on the heat and let them saute. Then add the chopped onions and saute them for two minutes at high heat.
- After that, add Kashmiri chilli powder, chopped tomatoes, and fresh tomato puree into the pan, as well as a small amount of tamarind pulp. Cook it well.
- Once the tomatoes are thoroughly cooked, lower the heat. Then slowly add the idli batter, one scoop at a time, in different places within the pan.
- Now put a lid on the pan and let it cook on a very low flame for three to four minutes. As it cooks in its own steam, the idli will be soft and set. Sprinkle fresh chopped coriander from the top.
- Serve the idlis and tomato chutney together in bowls.
Ingredients for shakshuka idli
- Oil - 4 tbsp
- Dry red chilli - 2
- Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp
- Cumin - 1 tsp
- Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
- Urad dal - 2 tsp
- Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp
- Green chilli, chopped - 2
- Curry leaves - a handful
- Onion, chopped - 1 cup
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp
- Tomato, chopped - 1 cup
- Tomato puree, fresh - 1 cup
- Salt - to taste
- Tamarind pulp, thick - 1 tbsp
- Idli batter - 1½ cups
- Coriander, chopped - handful
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a pan. Then add dry red chillies broken in halves, hing, cumin, mustard seeds and urad dal and let them splutter.
- Then add the chopped ginger, chopped green chillies, and curry leaves. Keep shaking the pan on the heat and let them saute. Then add the chopped onions and saute them for two minutes at high heat.
- After that, add Kashmiri chilli powder, chopped tomatoes, and fresh tomato puree into the pan, as well as a small amount of tamarind pulp. Cook it well.
- Once the tomatoes are thoroughly cooked, lower the heat. Then slowly add the idli batter, one scoop at a time, in different places within the pan.
- Now put a lid on the pan and let it cook on a very low flame for three to four minutes. As it cooks in its own steam, the idli will be soft and set. Sprinkle fresh chopped coriander from the top.
- Serve the idlis and tomato chutney together in bowls.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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