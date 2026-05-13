Chef Kunal Kapur shares comforting fusion recipe for shakshuka idli: See step-by-step preparation

When we think of fusion dishes, the mind often floats away to fancy restaurants. However, taking to Instagram on May 13, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared a recipe that will help us prepare one in our home kitchen.

Kunal Kapur's shakshuka idli recipe serves three. (@chefkunal/Instagram )

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Bringing together North African and South Indian cuisines, the chef demonstrated how to prepare shakshuka idli. “Shakshuka Idli is one of my absolute favourite brunches to make on the weekend,” he wrote in the caption.

“It’s the perfect mix of comfort and spice - soft idlis soaking up a rich, tangy tomato base with bold spices and runny eggs. It feels indulgent yet familiar, bringing together two cuisines in the most satisfying way. I love how quickly it comes together while still feeling special enough for a slow, cosy brunch.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for shakshuka idli Oil - 4 tbsp

Dry red chilli - 2

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Urad dal - 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Curry leaves - a handful

Onion, chopped - 1 cup

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Tomato, chopped - 1 cup

Tomato puree, fresh - 1 cup

Salt - to taste

Tamarind pulp, thick - 1 tbsp

Idli batter - 1½ cups

Coriander, chopped - handful Method of preparation Heat oil in a pan. Then add dry red chillies broken in halves, hing, cumin, mustard seeds and urad dal and let them splutter. Then add the chopped ginger, chopped green chillies, and curry leaves. Keep shaking the pan on the heat and let them saute. Then add the chopped onions and saute them for two minutes at high heat. After that, add Kashmiri chilli powder, chopped tomatoes, and fresh tomato puree into the pan, as well as a small amount of tamarind pulp. Cook it well. Once the tomatoes are thoroughly cooked, lower the heat. Then slowly add the idli batter, one scoop at a time, in different places within the pan. Now put a lid on the pan and let it cook on a very low flame for three to four minutes. As it cooks in its own steam, the idli will be soft and set. Sprinkle fresh chopped coriander from the top. Serve the idlis and tomato chutney together in bowls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for shakshuka idli Oil - 4 tbsp

Dry red chilli - 2

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Urad dal - 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Curry leaves - a handful

Onion, chopped - 1 cup

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Tomato, chopped - 1 cup

Tomato puree, fresh - 1 cup

Salt - to taste

Tamarind pulp, thick - 1 tbsp

Idli batter - 1½ cups

Coriander, chopped - handful Method of preparation Heat oil in a pan. Then add dry red chillies broken in halves, hing, cumin, mustard seeds and urad dal and let them splutter. Then add the chopped ginger, chopped green chillies, and curry leaves. Keep shaking the pan on the heat and let them saute. Then add the chopped onions and saute them for two minutes at high heat. After that, add Kashmiri chilli powder, chopped tomatoes, and fresh tomato puree into the pan, as well as a small amount of tamarind pulp. Cook it well. Once the tomatoes are thoroughly cooked, lower the heat. Then slowly add the idli batter, one scoop at a time, in different places within the pan. Now put a lid on the pan and let it cook on a very low flame for three to four minutes. As it cooks in its own steam, the idli will be soft and set. Sprinkle fresh chopped coriander from the top. Serve the idlis and tomato chutney together in bowls. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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