Chef Kunal Kapur shares crunchy masoor dal namkeen recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Pouring rain and fried snacks are a match made in heaven. But if you are bored of the regular fritters and looking for something new, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has a solution.

Kunal Kapur's dal namkeen recipe uses whole masoor dal. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on July 2, he shared his recipe for masoor dal namkeen, turning the everyday lentil into a crunchy and savoury snack. Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption:

“Looking for a snack that’s crunchy, flavourful, and a little more wholesome? This Masoor Dal Namkeen is the perfect balance of taste and texture. Made with protein-rich masoor dal, roasted nuts, aromatic curry leaves, and a blend of everyday spices, it’s a satisfying snack for your evening chai, coffee breaks, or mid-day cravings. Every bite is crispy, savoury, and packed with bold flavours without feeling too heavy.”

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{{^usCountry}} The chef noted that the namkeen can be prepared in a batch in advance, stored in an airtight container, and enjoyed later as well. “Simple ingredients, easy to make, and absolutely addictive,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chef noted that the namkeen can be prepared in a batch in advance, stored in an airtight container, and enjoyed later as well. “Simple ingredients, easy to make, and absolutely addictive,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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Ingredients for masoor dal namkeen

Masoor dal, whole - 1 cup

Water - to soak

Oil - for deep frying

Hing - ½ teaspoon

Chilli powder - 1 teaspoon

Chaat masala - 1 teaspoon

Black salt - ½ teaspoon

Salt - to taste

Method of preparation

Take 1 cup of whole masoor dal and soak it in water. The soaking time should be between four hours and overnight. Pour the dal through a strainer and strain all the water out. Spread the strained dal on a clean piece of cloth. Spread it well and let the dal dry up under a fan for 30 to 45 minutes. The lentils should become completely dry. Once the lentils are dry, pick them up and place them in a heat-proof strainer (metallic). In a kadai, heat up oil for frying. Now place the strainer with the lentils into the hot oil and fry on medium heat. Keep stirring with a spoon so that it fries evenly. Once the entire dal has been fried and its colour changes, bring out the stainer from the oil, give it a shake and lay out the fried dal on a paper towel to absorb the extra oil. Pour the fried dal into a large bowl. To it, add hing, chilli powder, chaat masala, black salt, and regular salt. Mix it well, and the crunchy masoor dal namkeen is ready. Divide into small portions, serve and enjoy.

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