Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious frozen yoghurt bark recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Healthy, refreshing and tasty, frozen yoghurt ticks a lot of boxes as a dessert. Taking to Instagram on May 27, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared the recipe for a variation of the classic, the frozen yoghurt bark.

Kunal Kapur's frozen yoghurt bark recipe requires no cooking and can be whipped up in a jiffy. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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The recipe is very easy to prepare, and gives us the same flavours with a very different texture.

Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “This frozen yoghurt bark is the perfect healthy treat made easy. No complicated steps, no fancy ingredients, just all the creamy, fruity goodness in one refreshing bite. This recipe brings together smooth yoghurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy toppings in the most effortless way. It’s light, delicious, and tastes like the perfect homemade snack straight from the freezer. Once you try it, this might just become your new go-to sweet fix.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for frozen yoghurt bark Hung curd: 2 cups

Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Vanilla essence: a dash

Honey: 4 tbsp

Banana: 2 nos

Chocolate melted: 1/4 cup

Chopped walnuts: handful

Chocolate chips: handful Method of preparation Take the hung curd in a mixing bowl and whisk it well until it is completely smooth. Then add to it cocoa powder, peanut butter, vanilla essence and honey. One can also replace honey with powdered sugar, but honey works best. Whisk all the ingredients together. Start slow and gradually increase the speed of whisking. Continue until it attains the look and consistency of chocolate mousse. Pour the mixture onto a butter paper. With the help of a spatula, spread the mixture all over the butter paper to create a thin, even layer. Next, cut bananas into thin slices and place them randomly on the mixture layer. Fill a piping bag with molten chocolate (preferably dark). Then create zigzag lines with it on the sheet. Add to it the toppings of choice, such as chopped walnuts and white and dark chocolate chips. Put it in the refrigerator for four hours or until the yoghurt hardens completely. Take it out of the fridge, and then take the frozen yoghurt off the butter paper. Start from a corner. Break the frozen yoghurt into big and small pieces as per your liking. Serve it in a pile and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for frozen yoghurt bark Hung curd: 2 cups

Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Vanilla essence: a dash

Honey: 4 tbsp

Banana: 2 nos

Chocolate melted: 1/4 cup

Chopped walnuts: handful

Chocolate chips: handful Method of preparation Take the hung curd in a mixing bowl and whisk it well until it is completely smooth. Then add to it cocoa powder, peanut butter, vanilla essence and honey. One can also replace honey with powdered sugar, but honey works best. Whisk all the ingredients together. Start slow and gradually increase the speed of whisking. Continue until it attains the look and consistency of chocolate mousse. Pour the mixture onto a butter paper. With the help of a spatula, spread the mixture all over the butter paper to create a thin, even layer. Next, cut bananas into thin slices and place them randomly on the mixture layer. Fill a piping bag with molten chocolate (preferably dark). Then create zigzag lines with it on the sheet. Add to it the toppings of choice, such as chopped walnuts and white and dark chocolate chips. Put it in the refrigerator for four hours or until the yoghurt hardens completely. Take it out of the fridge, and then take the frozen yoghurt off the butter paper. Start from a corner. Break the frozen yoghurt into big and small pieces as per your liking. Serve it in a pile and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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