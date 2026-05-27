Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious frozen yoghurt bark recipe: See step-by-step preparation
When you are craving for the flavours of frozen yoghurt but also wish to have something crunchy, Kunal Kapur's recipe is the perfect fix.
Healthy, refreshing and tasty, frozen yoghurt ticks a lot of boxes as a dessert. Taking to Instagram on May 27, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared the recipe for a variation of the classic, the frozen yoghurt bark.
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The recipe is very easy to prepare, and gives us the same flavours with a very different texture.
Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption, “This frozen yoghurt bark is the perfect healthy treat made easy. No complicated steps, no fancy ingredients, just all the creamy, fruity goodness in one refreshing bite. This recipe brings together smooth yoghurt, fresh fruits, and crunchy toppings in the most effortless way. It’s light, delicious, and tastes like the perfect homemade snack straight from the freezer. Once you try it, this might just become your new go-to sweet fix.”
The detailed steps are as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The detailed steps are as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for frozen yoghurt bark
- Hung curd: 2 cups
- Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp
- Peanut butter: 2 tbsp
- Vanilla essence: a dash
- Honey: 4 tbsp
- Banana: 2 nos
- Chocolate melted: 1/4 cup
- Chopped walnuts: handful
- Chocolate chips: handful
Method of preparation
- Take the hung curd in a mixing bowl and whisk it well until it is completely smooth.
- Then add to it cocoa powder, peanut butter, vanilla essence and honey. One can also replace honey with powdered sugar, but honey works best.
- Whisk all the ingredients together. Start slow and gradually increase the speed of whisking. Continue until it attains the look and consistency of chocolate mousse.
- Pour the mixture onto a butter paper. With the help of a spatula, spread the mixture all over the butter paper to create a thin, even layer.
- Next, cut bananas into thin slices and place them randomly on the mixture layer.
- Fill a piping bag with molten chocolate (preferably dark). Then create zigzag lines with it on the sheet.
- Add to it the toppings of choice, such as chopped walnuts and white and dark chocolate chips.
- Put it in the refrigerator for four hours or until the yoghurt hardens completely.
- Take it out of the fridge, and then take the frozen yoghurt off the butter paper. Start from a corner. Break the frozen yoghurt into big and small pieces as per your liking.
- Serve it in a pile and enjoy.
Ingredients for frozen yoghurt bark
- Hung curd: 2 cups
- Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp
- Peanut butter: 2 tbsp
- Vanilla essence: a dash
- Honey: 4 tbsp
- Banana: 2 nos
- Chocolate melted: 1/4 cup
- Chopped walnuts: handful
- Chocolate chips: handful
Method of preparation
- Take the hung curd in a mixing bowl and whisk it well until it is completely smooth.
- Then add to it cocoa powder, peanut butter, vanilla essence and honey. One can also replace honey with powdered sugar, but honey works best.
- Whisk all the ingredients together. Start slow and gradually increase the speed of whisking. Continue until it attains the look and consistency of chocolate mousse.
- Pour the mixture onto a butter paper. With the help of a spatula, spread the mixture all over the butter paper to create a thin, even layer.
- Next, cut bananas into thin slices and place them randomly on the mixture layer.
- Fill a piping bag with molten chocolate (preferably dark). Then create zigzag lines with it on the sheet.
- Add to it the toppings of choice, such as chopped walnuts and white and dark chocolate chips.
- Put it in the refrigerator for four hours or until the yoghurt hardens completely.
- Take it out of the fridge, and then take the frozen yoghurt off the butter paper. Start from a corner. Break the frozen yoghurt into big and small pieces as per your liking.
- Serve it in a pile and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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