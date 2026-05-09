Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious mango shrikhand and puri recipe to try this summer: See step-by-step making

The scorching heat of the Indian summer also brings us the juicy mangoes, which make the hot season somewhat bearable. And irrespective of the weather, there is no dearth of festivities around the country.

Kunal Kapur's mango shrikhand with puri recipe takes only 40 minutes to prepare. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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To help us prepare the perfect seasonal feast, or to simply indulge at home, chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on May 8 and shared his signature recipe for mango shrikhand with puri.

“Hot puris with cold mango shrikhand is one of those combinations I can never get tired of,” he wrote in the caption. “Thick creamy shrikhand made with fresh mangoes, hung curd, and a hint of cardamom paired with soft fluffy puris just hits differently in summer. It’s sweet, comforting, slightly indulgent, and honestly, the kind of meal that makes you slow down and enjoy every bite. Simple ingredients, big comfort, and the easiest way to make mango season feel extra special.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe is as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For mango shrikhand: Curd – 350 g

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Nutmeg powder – ¼ tsp

Saffron – a pinch

Sugar, powdered – 250 g

Mango pulp – 1 cup

Pistachios, chopped – handful

Almonds chopped – handful For puri: Whole wheat flour – 1½ cups / 200 g

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Fennel powder – 1 tsp

Saffron, soaked – a pinch

Semolina – 2 tbsp

Salt – a pinch

Oil – a dash

Water – ¾ cup / 175 ml approx

Oil – for frying Method for preparation For mango shrikhand: Leave the yoghurt to hang overnight to drain out water. You can hang overnight in a muslin cloth or in a very fine sieve. Make sure to keep the curd in the fridge. Once it becomes thick and almost like a cheese, pass it through a sieve to make it smooth. To this thick curd add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and soaked saffron. Best is to soak saffron in ¼ cup of warm water or milk and let the saffron release its colour, and then use it. In the curd, add powdered sugar and whisk it for two to three minutes to make the curd soft and fluffy. Once the sugar is completely dissolved and there is a shine on top of the curd, add mango puree to it. The best is Alfonso or Hapus mango puree, but you may use any sweet mango that you have. Add chopped pistachios and almonds to it and mix them. Refrigerate it to cool completely before serving. For puri: In a mixing bowl, add whole wheat flour (atta), cardamom powder, saunf powder, suji, salt, oil and water to make a tight dough. Knead it well and then cover it with a damp cloth to rest for 10 mins. After the resting time, just divide the dough into equal-sized dough balls, which can be the size of a golf ball. While making dough balls, do not use dry flour. Drizzle some oil on the dough balls, some oil on the rolling pin and the counter. Now flatten out the dough balls into thin, round discs. Slide them in hot oil to cook them. Press them gently with a frying spoon to puff them up. Turn it over and cook on the other side. Once evenly browned, remove to an absorbent paper. Repeat with the remaining dough balls and serve hot puris with mango shrikhand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For mango shrikhand: Curd – 350 g

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Nutmeg powder – ¼ tsp

Saffron – a pinch

Sugar, powdered – 250 g

Mango pulp – 1 cup

Pistachios, chopped – handful

Almonds chopped – handful For puri: Whole wheat flour – 1½ cups / 200 g

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Fennel powder – 1 tsp

Saffron, soaked – a pinch

Semolina – 2 tbsp

Salt – a pinch

Oil – a dash

Water – ¾ cup / 175 ml approx

Oil – for frying Method for preparation For mango shrikhand: Leave the yoghurt to hang overnight to drain out water. You can hang overnight in a muslin cloth or in a very fine sieve. Make sure to keep the curd in the fridge. Once it becomes thick and almost like a cheese, pass it through a sieve to make it smooth. To this thick curd add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and soaked saffron. Best is to soak saffron in ¼ cup of warm water or milk and let the saffron release its colour, and then use it. In the curd, add powdered sugar and whisk it for two to three minutes to make the curd soft and fluffy. Once the sugar is completely dissolved and there is a shine on top of the curd, add mango puree to it. The best is Alfonso or Hapus mango puree, but you may use any sweet mango that you have. Add chopped pistachios and almonds to it and mix them. Refrigerate it to cool completely before serving. For puri: In a mixing bowl, add whole wheat flour (atta), cardamom powder, saunf powder, suji, salt, oil and water to make a tight dough. Knead it well and then cover it with a damp cloth to rest for 10 mins. After the resting time, just divide the dough into equal-sized dough balls, which can be the size of a golf ball. While making dough balls, do not use dry flour. Drizzle some oil on the dough balls, some oil on the rolling pin and the counter. Now flatten out the dough balls into thin, round discs. Slide them in hot oil to cook them. Press them gently with a frying spoon to puff them up. Turn it over and cook on the other side. Once evenly browned, remove to an absorbent paper. Repeat with the remaining dough balls and serve hot puris with mango shrikhand. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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