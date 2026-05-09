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Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious mango shrikhand and puri recipe to try this summer: See step-by-step making

Warm puri with cold mango shrikhand is a combination that never misses in the summer. Chef Kunal Kapur shares easy recipe to whip it up in the kitchen. 

Updated on: May 09, 2026 01:25 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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The scorching heat of the Indian summer also brings us the juicy mangoes, which make the hot season somewhat bearable. And irrespective of the weather, there is no dearth of festivities around the country.

Kunal Kapur's mango shrikhand with puri recipe takes only 40 minutes to prepare. (chefkunalkapur.com)

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar demonstrates how to break a coconut, shares easy coconut rice recipe

To help us prepare the perfect seasonal feast, or to simply indulge at home, chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on May 8 and shared his signature recipe for mango shrikhand with puri.

“Hot puris with cold mango shrikhand is one of those combinations I can never get tired of,” he wrote in the caption. “Thick creamy shrikhand made with fresh mangoes, hung curd, and a hint of cardamom paired with soft fluffy puris just hits differently in summer. It’s sweet, comforting, slightly indulgent, and honestly, the kind of meal that makes you slow down and enjoy every bite. Simple ingredients, big comfort, and the easiest way to make mango season feel extra special.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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