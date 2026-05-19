Chef Kunal Kapur shares fresh and tangy mango and tomato chutney recipe: See step-by-step preparation

No one likes to spend more time in the kitchen during the hot summer days. To help us out in this regard, celebrity chef and MasterChef India Kunal Kapur took to Instagram on May 19 and shared his easy recipe for raw mango and tomato chutney. It takes only minutes to prepare and can be paired with a wide variety of regular dishes.

Kunal Kapur's mango and tomato chutney can be prepared in minutes. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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“This raw mango and tomato chutney is one of my absolute favourites to pair with any meal - tangy, fresh, and full of flavour. And today I’m teaching you how to make it,” he wrote in the caption.

The detailed steps to make the chutney are presented as follows.

Ingredients for mango and tomato chutney

Oil - a little

Tomato, large - 4

Green chilli - 1

Raw mango, medium - 1

Garlic cloves - 6 to 7

Cumin - 1 tsp

Kashmiri red chilli powder - 1 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Onion, chopped - 4 tbsp

Coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon juice - 4 tbsp

Black salt - 3/4 tsp

Method of preparation

To prepare mango and tomato chutney, first wash and peel a green mango, then cut it into small pieces. Also, cut the tomatoes in half. Heat a small amount of oil in a pan, then place the tomatoes, cut side down, in the pan. Break a green chilli in half and add it to the pan with the tomato. Next, add the small mango pieces and garlic cloves. Let them cook for a while, slightly moving the pan so that nothing gets burnt. When the tomatoes and mangoes are almost cooked, add the whole cumin seeds. Sauté for a while, then take the pan off the gas. Cool down the contents of the pan and then pour them into a blender. Add to it Kashmiri red chilli powder and salt, and then blend well until smooth. Transfer the blended paste to a bowl. To it, add chopped onion, chopped fresh coriander, lemon juice and black salt. Mix them well with a spoon. The mango and tomato chutney is ready. Serve it in a bowl as a dip or a side.

More about Kunal Kapur

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{{^usCountry}} Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is popularly known as one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management, but his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. Kunal Kapur began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef and has opened his own establishments across the country and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is popularly known as one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management, but his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. Kunal Kapur began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef and has opened his own establishments across the country and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article is for informational purposes only. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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