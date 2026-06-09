Chef Kunal Kapur shares his 'absolutely lip-smacking' achari aloo recipe; perfect companion for parathas and dal-rice

There is something incredibly comforting about a potato dish. It is simple, familiar and almost always a crowd-pleaser. But every now and then, even the most loved recipes need a flavour upgrade. If you're tired of making the same aloo sabzi on repeat and want to bring some excitement back to your meals, Chef Kunal Kapur has just the recipe for you. His achari aloo combines the bold, tangy flavours of Indian pickles with soft, perfectly cooked potatoes to create a dish that can instantly elevate your lunch or dinner spread. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his ‘personal favourite for years’ mango butter chicken recipe )

Elevate your meals with Chef Kunal's tangy achari aloo recipe.(Instagram)

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On June 8, Chef Kunal took to Instagram to share the recipe with his followers. Describing the dish, he wrote, “This achari aloo is that tangy, spicy, everyday comfort lunch that brings a burst of flavour to your plate, bold, aromatic, and absolutely lip-smacking. Baby potatoes tossed in a punchy pickling spice mix, best paired with crisp parathas or simple dal-rice. It’s the kind of meal that instantly wakes up your taste buds and feels like home.”

Let’s take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

For the achari aloo

½ kg baby potatoes

4 tbsp mustard oil

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

¼ tsp kalonji

2 tsp chopped garlic

2 tsp chopped ginger

3 green chillies, slit

½ cup chopped onion

Salt to taste

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{{^usCountry}} For the curd mixture 1 cup curd

2½ tbsp roasted besan

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp chopped mixed pickle

3 cups water

A handful of chopped coriander leaves Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the curd mixture 1 cup curd

2½ tbsp roasted besan

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

2 tbsp chopped mixed pickle

3 cups water

A handful of chopped coriander leaves Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Wash the baby potatoes thoroughly and cut them in half. Heat mustard oil in a pan and add fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and kalonji. Sauté until the spices begin to crackle and release their aroma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Wash the baby potatoes thoroughly and cut them in half. Heat mustard oil in a pan and add fenugreek seeds, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds and kalonji. Sauté until the spices begin to crackle and release their aroma. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 2: Add the chopped garlic, ginger and slit green chillies. Sauté for a minute before adding the chopped onions. Cook until the onions turn soft and translucent. Add the potatoes and sauté well.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, combine curd, roasted besan, turmeric, red chilli powder and chopped mixed pickle. Mix until smooth. Pour this mixture into the pan and stir continuously to prevent the curd from splitting.

Step 4: Add water and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Let it cook until the potatoes absorb the tangy achari flavours and the gravy thickens slightly.

Step 5: Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with roti, paratha or steamed rice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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