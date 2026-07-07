Chef Kunal Kapur shares his secret to making restaurant-style dahi bhindi at home: See step-by-step making

Bhindi is a vegetable that often gets the house divided. You either love it or hate it. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur attempted to bring everyone together under the first category with his recipe of dahi bhindi.

Kunal Kapur's dahi bhindi pairs well with both paratha and rice. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)

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Along with the recipe, the chef also shared two secrets that will help us prepare restaurant-style bhindi at home. The first is about removing the stringiness of bhindi. To do that, Kunal Kapur suggested washing the vegetables, patting them dry, and then drying them under a fan for three to four minutes.

The second concerns removing the stickiness of bhindi. To do that, the chef suggested cooking the bhindi in an uncovered pan. If the pan is covered, the moisture from the bhindi goes back inside it, making the vegetable sticky. The stickiness of bhindi is also removed by anything acidic, such as lemon juice, tamarind, amchur, raw mango, etc.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe for Kunal Kapur’s dahi bhindi is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe for Kunal Kapur’s dahi bhindi is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for dahi bhindi

For bhindi

Okra (bhindi) - ½ kg

Mustard oil - 3 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Green chillies - 3-4

Ginger, chopped - 2 tsp

Salt - to taste

Black salt - 1 tsp

Amchur/Chaat masala - 1½ tsp

For masala

Curd - 1 cup

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ½ tsp

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Kashmiri mirch powder - 1 tbsp

Coriander powder - 2 tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Gram flour - 1 tbsp

For cooking

Mustard oil - 2 tbsp

Cumin - ½ tsp

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Ginger, chopped - 1 tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Green chilli, chopped - 2

Onion, chopped - ½ cup

Water - 1½ cup (approx)

Kasoori methi powder - ½ tsp

Coriander, chopped - handful

Method of preparation

First, wash the bhindi properly. Pat them dry and then completely dry them under the fan for three to four minutes. Take each bhindi, and cut its crown like a pencil, and then give a longitudinal slit on one side. Once all the bhindis are prepared, take a large pan and set it on the heat. Add mustard oil, and when it heats up, put in hing, green chillies and chopped ginger. Give it a quick stir, and, keeping the pan on high heat, add in the bhindi. Cook the bhindi without covering the pan. Add salt, black salt, and amchur (or chaat masala). Keep cooking for five to seven minutes. While the bhindi is cooking, prepare the curd and masala. In a large bowl, add curd, salt, black salt, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and besan. Whisk them well until smooth and creamy, and keep aside for further use. Now, take the bhindi out of the pan when half-cooked (approximately after 12 minutes) and set aside. Now, to the same pan, add mustard oil and heat it up. Add cumin seeds, hing, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, and chopped onions. Sauté them on high heat for three to four minutes, then add the curd mixture to the kadai. Stir it continuously and bring to a boil. When the curd thickens, add some water and stir well. When it starts to boil, add in the bhindi, and sprinkle some kasoori methi and fresh chopped coriander on top. Gently mix them in and then cook on low heat until the bhindi gets completely cooked. Plate it and enjoy with paratha or rice.

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