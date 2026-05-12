Chef Kunal Kapur shares homemade chocobar ice cream recipe to beat the summer heat: See step-by-step making

Everyone loves ice cream, and in the scorching Indian summer, it is often all that one looks forward to. While there are many flavours and varieties to choose from, one often finds oneself going for the classic chocobar. There is something rustic and nostalgic about this version, which is also surprisingly affordable for all.

Kunal Kapur's chocobar recipe uses only five ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 11, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for chocobar ice cream that will allow us to prepare the treat easily at home. It uses five simple ingredients and can be whipped up in minutes, minus the freezing time.

“The weather is getting hotter than ever, and this homemade choco bar is exactly the kind of frozen treat you’ll want stocked in your freezer,” the chef wrote in the caption. “Creamy, chocolatey, and so easy to make at home, it’s perfect for all of you who love homemade ice creams and simple summer desserts. Every bite feels nostalgic, refreshing, and extra satisfying on warm days.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed recipe is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed recipe is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for chocobar ice cream 55 percent Dark chocolate, chopped - 1 cup

Coconut oil - 1 tbsp

Whipping cream, unsweetened - ½ cup

Vanilla essence - a few drops

Condensed milk - ¼ cup Method of preparation Take the roughly chopped 55 percent dark chocolate in a bowl and heat it in a water bath along with the coconut oil until the chocolate is completely melted. Keep stirring the mixture to mix the chocolate and the oil well while it is melting. The coconut oil makes the chocolate extra glossy and gives the perfect crack when one takes a bite of the chocobar. Take 4 small paper cups. With a scissor, make small slits at two points at the cups' open edge, opposite each other. Next, pour some of the melted chocolate into a cup and then slowly spin it so that the sides and the bottom are evenly coated. Turn the cup over immediately afterwards to drain out the excess colten chocolate. Scrape the cup on the side of the bowl as well. Repeat the method with the other cups. Once all the cups have a thin chocolate layer within, put them in the freezer for 30 minutes. To prepare the ice cream, take unsweetened whipping cream in a mixing bowl. Add a dash of vanilla essence, and whisk it until the cream turns thick, light and fluffy. This will take around three to four minutes. Once that is done, add the condensed milk and whisk again for 30 seconds. Take out the chocolate-coated cups from the freezer and fill them with the cream mixture. Just leave a tiny space on top so that it can be coated with chocolate later. When all the cups are filled, cover them with silver foil. Make a slit at the centre with the knife to insert the ice cream stick in each cup. Deep freeze the cups again for at least four hours. After taking them out of the freezer, remove the foil and cover the top with molten chocolate. Since the ice cream is frozen, the chocolate will set instantly. Now, using the slits made in the cups earlier, tear away the paper to bring out the homemade chocobar ice cream. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for chocobar ice cream 55 percent Dark chocolate, chopped - 1 cup

Coconut oil - 1 tbsp

Whipping cream, unsweetened - ½ cup

Vanilla essence - a few drops

Condensed milk - ¼ cup Method of preparation Take the roughly chopped 55 percent dark chocolate in a bowl and heat it in a water bath along with the coconut oil until the chocolate is completely melted. Keep stirring the mixture to mix the chocolate and the oil well while it is melting. The coconut oil makes the chocolate extra glossy and gives the perfect crack when one takes a bite of the chocobar. Take 4 small paper cups. With a scissor, make small slits at two points at the cups' open edge, opposite each other. Next, pour some of the melted chocolate into a cup and then slowly spin it so that the sides and the bottom are evenly coated. Turn the cup over immediately afterwards to drain out the excess colten chocolate. Scrape the cup on the side of the bowl as well. Repeat the method with the other cups. Once all the cups have a thin chocolate layer within, put them in the freezer for 30 minutes. To prepare the ice cream, take unsweetened whipping cream in a mixing bowl. Add a dash of vanilla essence, and whisk it until the cream turns thick, light and fluffy. This will take around three to four minutes. Once that is done, add the condensed milk and whisk again for 30 seconds. Take out the chocolate-coated cups from the freezer and fill them with the cream mixture. Just leave a tiny space on top so that it can be coated with chocolate later. When all the cups are filled, cover them with silver foil. Make a slit at the centre with the knife to insert the ice cream stick in each cup. Deep freeze the cups again for at least four hours. After taking them out of the freezer, remove the foil and cover the top with molten chocolate. Since the ice cream is frozen, the chocolate will set instantly. Now, using the slits made in the cups earlier, tear away the paper to bring out the homemade chocobar ice cream. Enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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