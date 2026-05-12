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Chef Kunal Kapur shares homemade chocobar ice cream recipe to beat the summer heat: See step-by-step making

Kunal Kapur's shares the easiest and most indulgent way to beat the summer heat: by preparing the classic chocobar ice cream at home. 

Published on: May 12, 2026 05:34 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Everyone loves ice cream, and in the scorching Indian summer, it is often all that one looks forward to. While there are many flavours and varieties to choose from, one often finds oneself going for the classic chocobar. There is something rustic and nostalgic about this version, which is also surprisingly affordable for all.

Kunal Kapur's chocobar recipe uses only five ingredients. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar explains why Alphonso mangoes are ‘overrated’ for aamras, shares easy recipe

Taking to Instagram on May 11, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his recipe for chocobar ice cream that will allow us to prepare the treat easily at home. It uses five simple ingredients and can be whipped up in minutes, minus the freezing time.

“The weather is getting hotter than ever, and this homemade choco bar is exactly the kind of frozen treat you’ll want stocked in your freezer,” the chef wrote in the caption. “Creamy, chocolatey, and so easy to make at home, it’s perfect for all of you who love homemade ice creams and simple summer desserts. Every bite feels nostalgic, refreshing, and extra satisfying on warm days.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapur shares homemade chocobar ice cream recipe to beat the summer heat: See step-by-step making
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