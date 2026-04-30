Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant bun dosa with onion tomato chutney recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Coming up with simple yet tasty breakfast ideas every morning is easier said than done, especially if one is looking for something hearty to start the day. Taking to Instagram on April 30, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur helps out in this situation with his instant bun dosa recipe.

Kunal Kapur's instant bun dosa with onion tomato chutney takes 40 minutes to make. (chefkunalkapur.com)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares ‘raw, tangy’ Andhra-style rasam recipe that will help you cool down in the summer heat

“Soft, fluffy, and ready in minutes - my instant bun dosa is your go-to breakfast when you want something comforting yet quick. Made with a simple batter of semolina, curd, and a hint of baking soda, these thick, pillowy dosas are crisp on the outside and airy inside… Perfect for busy mornings without compromising on taste,” he wrote in the caption.

While the bun dosa can be paired with sambar or coconut chutney, Kunal Kapur shared his onion tomato chutney as an accompaniment. The detailed recipe is as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Preparing instant bun dosa Ingredients: Semolina – 1 cup

Curd – ½ cup

Salt – to taste

Water (पानी) – 1 cup

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Hing – ½ tsp

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Green chillies, chopped – 2

Chana dal – 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Onion, chopped – ¼ cup

Curry leaves – handful

Coriander leaves – handful

Baking soda – 1 – 1½tsp

Oil – for cooking Method of preparation: In a blender, combine semolina, curd, salt, and water, and blend until you achieve a smooth paste. In hot oil, temper asafoetida, mustard seeds, green chillies, chana dal, chopped ginger, onions, and curry leaves, then pour this mixture directly over the batter. After allowing the batter to rest for a few minutes, add baking soda and mix well. Next, heat oil in a round tadka pan. Pour the batter into the pan and flip it using a spoon once it firms up on the sides. Pour a little oil around the edges and cook until it turns golden brown. Serve warm with the onion tomato chutney. Preparing onion tomato chutney Ingredients: Oil – 4-5 tbsp

Heeng – ¾ tsp

Urad dal – 1 tbsp

Dry red chilli – 2

Mustard Seeds – 2 tsp

Cumin – 2 tsp

Curry leaves – a sprig

Ginger – a small piece

Green chilli – 1-2

Garlic cloves, large – 7 cloves

Onion, roughly cut – 1 cup

Kashmiri chilli powder – 2 tsp

Tomato, roughly cut – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Tamarind, seedless – a small ball Method of preparation: For the onion-tomato chutney, heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida, urad dal, dried red chillies, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, ginger, green chillies, and onion quarters. After two minutes, add Kashmiri red chilli powder and diced tomatoes, and cook until the tomatoes soften. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then grind it with tamarind pulp. Your chutney is now ready to serve! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparing instant bun dosa Ingredients: Semolina – 1 cup

Curd – ½ cup

Salt – to taste

Water (पानी) – 1 cup

Oil – 1½ tbsp

Hing – ½ tsp

Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

Green chillies, chopped – 2

Chana dal – 2 tsp

Ginger, chopped – 2 tsp

Onion, chopped – ¼ cup

Curry leaves – handful

Coriander leaves – handful

Baking soda – 1 – 1½tsp

Oil – for cooking Method of preparation: In a blender, combine semolina, curd, salt, and water, and blend until you achieve a smooth paste. In hot oil, temper asafoetida, mustard seeds, green chillies, chana dal, chopped ginger, onions, and curry leaves, then pour this mixture directly over the batter. After allowing the batter to rest for a few minutes, add baking soda and mix well. Next, heat oil in a round tadka pan. Pour the batter into the pan and flip it using a spoon once it firms up on the sides. Pour a little oil around the edges and cook until it turns golden brown. Serve warm with the onion tomato chutney. Preparing onion tomato chutney Ingredients: Oil – 4-5 tbsp

Heeng – ¾ tsp

Urad dal – 1 tbsp

Dry red chilli – 2

Mustard Seeds – 2 tsp

Cumin – 2 tsp

Curry leaves – a sprig

Ginger – a small piece

Green chilli – 1-2

Garlic cloves, large – 7 cloves

Onion, roughly cut – 1 cup

Kashmiri chilli powder – 2 tsp

Tomato, roughly cut – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Tamarind, seedless – a small ball Method of preparation: For the onion-tomato chutney, heat oil in a pan and add asafoetida, urad dal, dried red chillies, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, ginger, green chillies, and onion quarters. After two minutes, add Kashmiri red chilli powder and diced tomatoes, and cook until the tomatoes soften. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then grind it with tamarind pulp. Your chutney is now ready to serve! {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON