Chef Kunal Kapur shares one-pan veg lasagna recipe with no maida: See step-by-step preparation

Lasagna is one of the most popular comfort foods, which is traditionally not a very easy dish to prepare. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur makes it so with his signature one-pan vegetarian lasagna recipe that uses no maida and does not need any baking.

Kunal Kapur's lasagna recipe needs no baking. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 25, he shared the recipe, writing in the caption, “This one-pot lasagna is comfort food made easy—no layering, no fuss, just all the rich, cheesy goodness in a single pan. Perfect for busy days when you still want something indulgent and homemade, this recipe brings together hearty sauce, tender pasta, and melted cheese in the most effortless way. It’s cosy, satisfying, and tastes just like the classic, minus the extra work. Once you try it, this might just become your go-to lasagna fix.”

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for one-pan veg lasagna For tomato sauce Olive oil - 3 tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Celery, chopped - 1 tbsp

Onion, diced - ½ cup

Carrots, diced - ½ cup

Zucchini, diced - ½ cup

Broccoli, florets - 1 cup

Salt - to taste

Pepper powder - a generous pinch

Tomato, blanched and chopped - 2½ cups

Tomato puree - ½ cup

Basil leaves - few sprigs For assembling Potato, large - 2

Mozzarella cheese, grated - 2 cups

Parsley, chopped - handful Method of preparation Heat olive oil in a pan. Add to it chopped garlic and chopped celery. Give them a quick stir, then add diced onion, diced carrots, diced zucchini, and small florets of broccoli. Sprinkle salt and pepper powder on top, and then toss the vegetables well. After they are cooked for three to four minutes, add to the pan blanched and chopped tomatoes, and tomato puree. Mix it well and cook it on high heat. As the vegetables are cooking, add in fresh basil leaves to enhance the flavours. Put a lid on and let it continue to cook. While the vegetables are cooking, take the peeled and soaked potatoes and cut them into very thin slices using a mandoline. Put the thinly sliced potatoes back in water. After the vegetables are cooked, turn off the heat. Take the potato slices and layer them on the pan, slightly overlapping each other. The consistency of the sauce should be a little bit watery, so that the potato slices can be cooked in it. After the potatoes have been layered, grate mozzarella cheese on top. After the pan is completely covered in cheese, put on the lid. Turn on the heat to low, and let it all cook for six to seven minutes. Once it is done, turn off the heat and take off the lid. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top and garnish with sprigs of parsley. Serve hot and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for one-pan veg lasagna For tomato sauce Olive oil - 3 tbsp

Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp

Celery, chopped - 1 tbsp

Onion, diced - ½ cup

Carrots, diced - ½ cup

Zucchini, diced - ½ cup

Broccoli, florets - 1 cup

Salt - to taste

Pepper powder - a generous pinch

Tomato, blanched and chopped - 2½ cups

Tomato puree - ½ cup

Basil leaves - few sprigs For assembling Potato, large - 2

Mozzarella cheese, grated - 2 cups

Parsley, chopped - handful Method of preparation Heat olive oil in a pan. Add to it chopped garlic and chopped celery. Give them a quick stir, then add diced onion, diced carrots, diced zucchini, and small florets of broccoli. Sprinkle salt and pepper powder on top, and then toss the vegetables well. After they are cooked for three to four minutes, add to the pan blanched and chopped tomatoes, and tomato puree. Mix it well and cook it on high heat. As the vegetables are cooking, add in fresh basil leaves to enhance the flavours. Put a lid on and let it continue to cook. While the vegetables are cooking, take the peeled and soaked potatoes and cut them into very thin slices using a mandoline. Put the thinly sliced potatoes back in water. After the vegetables are cooked, turn off the heat. Take the potato slices and layer them on the pan, slightly overlapping each other. The consistency of the sauce should be a little bit watery, so that the potato slices can be cooked in it. After the potatoes have been layered, grate mozzarella cheese on top. After the pan is completely covered in cheese, put on the lid. Turn on the heat to low, and let it all cook for six to seven minutes. Once it is done, turn off the heat and take off the lid. Sprinkle chopped parsley on top and garnish with sprigs of parsley. Serve hot and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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