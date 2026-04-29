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Chef Kunal Kapur shares ‘raw, tangy’ Andhra-style rasam recipe that will help you cool down in the summer heat

Kunal Kapur's pachi pulusu recipe is a tangy-sweet recipe that can be prepared in minutes and will help beat the summer heat. 

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 08:12 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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As the temperature soars in the summer, one looks for easy recipes that can be prepared in minutes and will leave us refreshed. Taking to Instagram on April 29, Kunal Kapur delivers just that with Andhra-style pachi pulusu.

Pachi pulusu by Kunal Kapur does not need to be cooked to prepare. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

Also Read | Food blogger shares easy recipe for air-fried lauki with smoky, desi-style hummus: See step-by-step preparation

Describing the dish, he writes in the caption, “Andhra-style pachi pulusu is that raw, tangy comfort you crave on hot days - no cooking, just bold flavours. Made with tamarind water, onions, green chillies, and a light tempering, it’s refreshing, sharp, and incredibly satisfying with hot rice and ghee. It’s the kind of dish that feels simple but hits deep with nostalgia and soul. Perfect when you want something quick, cooling, and packed with flavour.”

The detailed recipe is presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

kunal kapur recipe summer
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Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapur shares ‘raw, tangy’ Andhra-style rasam recipe that will help you cool down in the summer heat
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