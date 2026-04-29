Chef Kunal Kapur shares ‘raw, tangy’ Andhra-style rasam recipe that will help you cool down in the summer heat

As the temperature soars in the summer, one looks for easy recipes that can be prepared in minutes and will leave us refreshed. Taking to Instagram on April 29, Kunal Kapur delivers just that with Andhra-style pachi pulusu.

Pachi pulusu by Kunal Kapur does not need to be cooked to prepare. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, he writes in the caption, “Andhra-style pachi pulusu is that raw, tangy comfort you crave on hot days - no cooking, just bold flavours. Made with tamarind water, onions, green chillies, and a light tempering, it’s refreshing, sharp, and incredibly satisfying with hot rice and ghee. It’s the kind of dish that feels simple but hits deep with nostalgia and soul. Perfect when you want something quick, cooling, and packed with flavour.”

The detailed recipe is presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for Andhra pachi pulusu For tamarind water: Tamarind (imli) - a small ball-sized

Water - 3 cups For pachi pulusu: Green chilli - 1

Onions, finely chopped - ½ cup

Salt - to taste

Fresh coriander, finely chopped - handful

Fresh curry leaves - a sprig

Prepared tamarind water

Jaggery - 1 ½ tablespoons For tadka: Oil - 1 tablespoon

Dry red chilli - 1

Cumin (jeera) - 1 teaspoon

Fresh curry leaves - a sprig Method of preparation Preparing tamarind water: Put the tamarind in water. Squeeze it inside the water to mix it well, and then keep it aside for one to one-and-a-half hours. After the resting period, pass the mixture through a strainer. Squeeze as much pulp through the strainer as possible. The tamarind water is ready. This is the main ingredient of the rasam. Preparing pachi pulusu: Smash a whole green chilli with the flat surface of a knife. Put the chilli in a bowl. With it, add half a cup of finely chopped onion, salt to taste, a handful of finely chopped fresh coriander, and a sprig of curry leaves. Mash it together with your hands. This step is important as this is when the ingredients release their flavour. Continue to mash for two to two-and-a-half minutes. Now, pour into the mixture the prepared tamarind water. To introduce some sweetness into the dish, add the jaggery. Pour the hot tadka into the mixture. Mix it well with a ladle, and the pachi pulusu or raw rasam is ready. Serve it with boiled white rice, and enjoy. Preparing tadka: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan. To the heated oil, add one dry red chilli, broken in half and one teaspoon of cumin. As the cumins pop, add a sprig of curry leaves. The tadka is ready. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for Andhra pachi pulusu For tamarind water: Tamarind (imli) - a small ball-sized

Water - 3 cups For pachi pulusu: Green chilli - 1

Onions, finely chopped - ½ cup

Salt - to taste

Fresh coriander, finely chopped - handful

Fresh curry leaves - a sprig

Prepared tamarind water

Jaggery - 1 ½ tablespoons For tadka: Oil - 1 tablespoon

Dry red chilli - 1

Cumin (jeera) - 1 teaspoon

Fresh curry leaves - a sprig Method of preparation Preparing tamarind water: Put the tamarind in water. Squeeze it inside the water to mix it well, and then keep it aside for one to one-and-a-half hours. After the resting period, pass the mixture through a strainer. Squeeze as much pulp through the strainer as possible. The tamarind water is ready. This is the main ingredient of the rasam. Preparing pachi pulusu: Smash a whole green chilli with the flat surface of a knife. Put the chilli in a bowl. With it, add half a cup of finely chopped onion, salt to taste, a handful of finely chopped fresh coriander, and a sprig of curry leaves. Mash it together with your hands. This step is important as this is when the ingredients release their flavour. Continue to mash for two to two-and-a-half minutes. Now, pour into the mixture the prepared tamarind water. To introduce some sweetness into the dish, add the jaggery. Pour the hot tadka into the mixture. Mix it well with a ladle, and the pachi pulusu or raw rasam is ready. Serve it with boiled white rice, and enjoy. Preparing tadka: Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan. To the heated oil, add one dry red chilli, broken in half and one teaspoon of cumin. As the cumins pop, add a sprig of curry leaves. The tadka is ready. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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