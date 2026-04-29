Chef Kunal Kapur shares ‘raw, tangy’ Andhra-style rasam recipe that will help you cool down in the summer heat
Kunal Kapur's pachi pulusu recipe is a tangy-sweet recipe that can be prepared in minutes and will help beat the summer heat.
As the temperature soars in the summer, one looks for easy recipes that can be prepared in minutes and will leave us refreshed. Taking to Instagram on April 29, Kunal Kapur delivers just that with Andhra-style pachi pulusu.
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Describing the dish, he writes in the caption, “Andhra-style pachi pulusu is that raw, tangy comfort you crave on hot days - no cooking, just bold flavours. Made with tamarind water, onions, green chillies, and a light tempering, it’s refreshing, sharp, and incredibly satisfying with hot rice and ghee. It’s the kind of dish that feels simple but hits deep with nostalgia and soul. Perfect when you want something quick, cooling, and packed with flavour.”
The detailed recipe is presented as follows.
Ingredients for Andhra pachi pulusu
For tamarind water:
- Tamarind (imli) - a small ball-sized
- Water - 3 cups
For pachi pulusu:
- Green chilli - 1
- Onions, finely chopped - ½ cup
- Salt - to taste
- Fresh coriander, finely chopped - handful
- Fresh curry leaves - a sprig
- Prepared tamarind water
- Jaggery - 1 ½ tablespoons
For tadka:
- Oil - 1 tablespoon
- Dry red chilli - 1
- Cumin (jeera) - 1 teaspoon
- Fresh curry leaves - a sprig
Method of preparation
Preparing tamarind water:
- Put the tamarind in water. Squeeze it inside the water to mix it well, and then keep it aside for one to one-and-a-half hours.
- After the resting period, pass the mixture through a strainer. Squeeze as much pulp through the strainer as possible. The tamarind water is ready. This is the main ingredient of the rasam.
Preparing pachi pulusu:
- Smash a whole green chilli with the flat surface of a knife.
- Put the chilli in a bowl. With it, add half a cup of finely chopped onion, salt to taste, a handful of finely chopped fresh coriander, and a sprig of curry leaves. Mash it together with your hands. This step is important as this is when the ingredients release their flavour. Continue to mash for two to two-and-a-half minutes.
- Now, pour into the mixture the prepared tamarind water. To introduce some sweetness into the dish, add the jaggery.
- Pour the hot tadka into the mixture. Mix it well with a ladle, and the pachi pulusu or raw rasam is ready.
- Serve it with boiled white rice, and enjoy.
Preparing tadka:
- Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan.
- To the heated oil, add one dry red chilli, broken in half and one teaspoon of cumin.
- As the cumins pop, add a sprig of curry leaves. The tadka is ready.
Ingredients for Andhra pachi pulusu
For tamarind water:
- Tamarind (imli) - a small ball-sized
- Water - 3 cups
For pachi pulusu:
- Green chilli - 1
- Onions, finely chopped - ½ cup
- Salt - to taste
- Fresh coriander, finely chopped - handful
- Fresh curry leaves - a sprig
- Prepared tamarind water
- Jaggery - 1 ½ tablespoons
For tadka:
- Oil - 1 tablespoon
- Dry red chilli - 1
- Cumin (jeera) - 1 teaspoon
- Fresh curry leaves - a sprig
Method of preparation
Preparing tamarind water:
- Put the tamarind in water. Squeeze it inside the water to mix it well, and then keep it aside for one to one-and-a-half hours.
- After the resting period, pass the mixture through a strainer. Squeeze as much pulp through the strainer as possible. The tamarind water is ready. This is the main ingredient of the rasam.
Preparing pachi pulusu:
- Smash a whole green chilli with the flat surface of a knife.
- Put the chilli in a bowl. With it, add half a cup of finely chopped onion, salt to taste, a handful of finely chopped fresh coriander, and a sprig of curry leaves. Mash it together with your hands. This step is important as this is when the ingredients release their flavour. Continue to mash for two to two-and-a-half minutes.
- Now, pour into the mixture the prepared tamarind water. To introduce some sweetness into the dish, add the jaggery.
- Pour the hot tadka into the mixture. Mix it well with a ladle, and the pachi pulusu or raw rasam is ready.
- Serve it with boiled white rice, and enjoy.
Preparing tadka:
- Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan.
- To the heated oil, add one dry red chilli, broken in half and one teaspoon of cumin.
- As the cumins pop, add a sprig of curry leaves. The tadka is ready.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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