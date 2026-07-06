Chef Kunal Kapur shares refreshing homemade ginger ale recipe: See step-by-step preparation

A ginger ale is known for being as refreshing as it is soothing for the gut, but not as something that is commonly prepared at home. Taking to Instagram on July 6, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur seeks to change just that with his easy ginger ale recipe.

Kunal Kapur shares how to make ginger ale syrup and drink. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “Kabhi kabhi na, body ko bas kuch thanda aur refreshing chahiye hota hai - not another sugary soft drink. Homemade ginger ale is one of those drinks jo ek sip mein hi mood fresh kar deta hai. Thoda spicy, thoda tangy, aur itna refreshing ki you’ll keep making it all summer (aur baarish mein bhi).”

The detailed recipe for the drink is presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for ginger ale Roughly cut ginger: 100gms

Water: 2 cups

Sugar: 1 cup

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Lemon wedges: 2-3

Mint leaves: a sprig

Soda water: to top up Method of preparation Take the ginger, wash and peel the skin. Now, with a sharp knife, roughly chop it into thin slices. Put the ginger slices in a blender. Add to it water, and blend it until smooth. A milky mixture is formed. Take a saucepan and set it on the heat. Strain the blended ginger water through a strainer and into the pan. As it heats, add sugar and stir well. Once the sugar has dissolved, squeeze in a lemon. As the mixture continues to boil, froth starts to form at the top. Remove the froth and continue to boil until the mixture turns into a translucent syrup. Take it off the heat and pour it into a bottle. This is the ginger ale concentrate or syrup. To make a refreshing ginger ale drink, take a tall glass. Into it, add two tablespoons of ginger ale syrup, one tablespoon of lemon juice, two to three lemon wedges, a sprig of mint, and a handful of ice cubes. Top it all off with soda water. Enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for ginger ale Roughly cut ginger: 100gms

Water: 2 cups

Sugar: 1 cup

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Lemon wedges: 2-3

Mint leaves: a sprig

Soda water: to top up Method of preparation Take the ginger, wash and peel the skin. Now, with a sharp knife, roughly chop it into thin slices. Put the ginger slices in a blender. Add to it water, and blend it until smooth. A milky mixture is formed. Take a saucepan and set it on the heat. Strain the blended ginger water through a strainer and into the pan. As it heats, add sugar and stir well. Once the sugar has dissolved, squeeze in a lemon. As the mixture continues to boil, froth starts to form at the top. Remove the froth and continue to boil until the mixture turns into a translucent syrup. Take it off the heat and pour it into a bottle. This is the ginger ale concentrate or syrup. To make a refreshing ginger ale drink, take a tall glass. Into it, add two tablespoons of ginger ale syrup, one tablespoon of lemon juice, two to three lemon wedges, a sprig of mint, and a handful of ice cubes. Top it all off with soda water. Enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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