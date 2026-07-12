Chef Kunal Kapur shares simple and delicious kala chana chaat recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Kala chana chaat is a snack that transports the older generations right back to their school days, to an era before pizzas were the most popular snacks in the country. Taking to Instagram on July 12, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared how to make the dish at home to enjoy with family and friends once again.

Kunal Kapur's kala chana chaat can be easily prepared at home. (@chefkunal/Instagram)

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Describing the dish, the chef wrote in the caption, “A bowl of warm chana chaat is comfort in its simplest form. Wholesome chickpeas, fresh veggies, a squeeze of lemon, and just the right spices come together for a snack that’s hearty, nourishing, and full of flavour. Perfect for those days when you want something quick, healthy, and satisfying.”

The detailed steps to make the chaat are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for kala chana chaat Oil - 2 tbsps

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Ginger, finely chopped - 2 tsps

Green chillies, finely chopped - 2

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Red chilli powder - 1½ tsps

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Kala chana, boiled - 2 cups

Kasoori methi - a pinch

Salt - to taste

Water - ½ cup For serving Onions, finely chopped - ⅓ cup

Potatoes, boiled and diced - ⅓ cup

Tomatoes, finely chopped - ⅓ cup

Cucumber, finely chopped - ⅓ cup

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ½ tsp

Roasted cumin powder - ½ tsp

Chaat masala - 2 tsps

Fresh coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon, small - 1 Method of preparation To prepare the kala chana chaat, first soak the kala chana (best done overnight), then boil it and keep it aside. Boil and peel the potatoes, dice them up and keep them aside as well. Now, set a pan on the heat and add oil. When the oil heats up, add hing, finely chopped ginger, and finely chopped green chillies. Let the spices splutter, then add turmeric powder, chilli powder, and coriander powder. Give it a quick stir. Now add in the boiled chana. Sauté it well, then add to the pan kasoori methi, salt and water. Keep stirring until the water is completely reduced. Then take out the chana on a large platter. To it, add finely chopped onion, boiled and diced potatoes, finely chopped tomato, finely chopped cucumber, salt, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and a handful of fresh chopped coriander. Squeeze one small lemon on top, and give it a good mix with a spoon. The kala chana chaat is ready. Serve it in bowls and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for kala chana chaat Oil - 2 tbsps

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Ginger, finely chopped - 2 tsps

Green chillies, finely chopped - 2

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Red chilli powder - 1½ tsps

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Kala chana, boiled - 2 cups

Kasoori methi - a pinch

Salt - to taste

Water - ½ cup For serving Onions, finely chopped - ⅓ cup

Potatoes, boiled and diced - ⅓ cup

Tomatoes, finely chopped - ⅓ cup

Cucumber, finely chopped - ⅓ cup

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ½ tsp

Roasted cumin powder - ½ tsp

Chaat masala - 2 tsps

Fresh coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon, small - 1 Method of preparation To prepare the kala chana chaat, first soak the kala chana (best done overnight), then boil it and keep it aside. Boil and peel the potatoes, dice them up and keep them aside as well. Now, set a pan on the heat and add oil. When the oil heats up, add hing, finely chopped ginger, and finely chopped green chillies. Let the spices splutter, then add turmeric powder, chilli powder, and coriander powder. Give it a quick stir. Now add in the boiled chana. Sauté it well, then add to the pan kasoori methi, salt and water. Keep stirring until the water is completely reduced. Then take out the chana on a large platter. To it, add finely chopped onion, boiled and diced potatoes, finely chopped tomato, finely chopped cucumber, salt, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and a handful of fresh chopped coriander. Squeeze one small lemon on top, and give it a good mix with a spoon. The kala chana chaat is ready. Serve it in bowls and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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