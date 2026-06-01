Chef Kunal Kapur shares street-style ragda chaat recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Sometimes the craving for street food is just too strong to ignore, especially when one is trying to actively avoid it. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur came up with a solution on May 28, when he took to YouTube to share his recipe for ragda chaat.

Kunal Kapur's ragda chaat recipe can be whipped up at home in minutes. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)

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Describing the dish, he wrote, “This street-style ragda chaat recipe is spicy, tangy, comforting, and loaded with layers of flavour - from creamy ragda and crispy elements to chutneys, masalas, and that perfect chatpata kick we all love in authentic Indian street food.”

The detailed steps for the recipe are as follows.

Ingredients for ragda chaat

For the ragda base:

Soaked chana - ½ cup

Water - 2 cups

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Potato - 1 medium-sized, peeled and diced

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{{^usCountry}} Oil - 3 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp

Ginger - 1-inch piece

Green chilli - 2

Red chilli powder - 1½ tsp

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ½ tsp For assembling the chaat: Onion - ¼ cup, chopped

Tomato - ¼ cup, chopped

Green chillies - 2, finely chopped

Ginger - 1 tsp, finely chopped

Fresh coriander - handful, freshly chopped

Imli chutney - ¼ cup

Spicy mint chutney - ¼ cup

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Chaat masala - 1 tsp

Sev - handful Method of preparation Soak chana in water for at least four hours. Then strain the water, and put the chana in a pressure cooker. Add water, a sprinkle of salt, turmeric powder, and diced potatoes. Close the lid of the pressure cooker and set it to boil. Reduce the heat after the first whistle, then wait for two to three more whistles. After that, turn off the flame and keep the pressure cooker as is for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, using a mortar and pestle, make a paste of ginger and green chillies. In a pan, heat up some oil. To it, add hing and cumin seeds. As the spices start to sputter, add in the ginger-chilli paste and saute for 30 seconds. Then add to the pan red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Sprinkle in both regular and black salt. Give the spices a quick stir, and then add the boiled ragda from the pressure cooker into the pan. Mix them well and keep cooking on high heat. Cook for three to four minutes till the ragda thickens. Turn off the heat, and pour the ragda into a bowl. Now add to it chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, finely chopped green chillies, finely chopped ginger, freshly chopped coriander, imli (tamarind) chutney, mint chutney, garam masala, and chaat masala. Give them all a good mix and plate. Garnish with finely chopped onion, tomatoes, green chilli, coriander, imli and mint chutney and sev, and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oil - 3 tbsp

Asafoetida (hing) - ½ tsp

Cumin seeds (jeera) - 1 tsp

Ginger - 1-inch piece

Green chilli - 2

Red chilli powder - 1½ tsp

Turmeric powder - ½ tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tbsp

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ½ tsp For assembling the chaat: Onion - ¼ cup, chopped

Tomato - ¼ cup, chopped

Green chillies - 2, finely chopped

Ginger - 1 tsp, finely chopped

Fresh coriander - handful, freshly chopped

Imli chutney - ¼ cup

Spicy mint chutney - ¼ cup

Garam masala - ½ tsp

Chaat masala - 1 tsp

Sev - handful Method of preparation Soak chana in water for at least four hours. Then strain the water, and put the chana in a pressure cooker. Add water, a sprinkle of salt, turmeric powder, and diced potatoes. Close the lid of the pressure cooker and set it to boil. Reduce the heat after the first whistle, then wait for two to three more whistles. After that, turn off the flame and keep the pressure cooker as is for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, using a mortar and pestle, make a paste of ginger and green chillies. In a pan, heat up some oil. To it, add hing and cumin seeds. As the spices start to sputter, add in the ginger-chilli paste and saute for 30 seconds. Then add to the pan red chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Sprinkle in both regular and black salt. Give the spices a quick stir, and then add the boiled ragda from the pressure cooker into the pan. Mix them well and keep cooking on high heat. Cook for three to four minutes till the ragda thickens. Turn off the heat, and pour the ragda into a bowl. Now add to it chopped onions, chopped tomatoes, finely chopped green chillies, finely chopped ginger, freshly chopped coriander, imli (tamarind) chutney, mint chutney, garam masala, and chaat masala. Give them all a good mix and plate. Garnish with finely chopped onion, tomatoes, green chilli, coriander, imli and mint chutney and sev, and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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