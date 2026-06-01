...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chef Kunal Kapur shares street-style ragda chaat recipe: See step-by-step preparation

While craving street food at home, Kunal Kapur's ragda chaat recipe is the perfect dish to indulge in. 

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 07:42 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Advertisement

Sometimes the craving for street food is just too strong to ignore, especially when one is trying to actively avoid it. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur came up with a solution on May 28, when he took to YouTube to share his recipe for ragda chaat.

Kunal Kapur's ragda chaat recipe can be whipped up at home in minutes. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)

Also Read | Chef Ranveer Brar shares his favourite thing about rolls, along with spicy chilli paneer roll recipe

Describing the dish, he wrote, “This street-style ragda chaat recipe is spicy, tangy, comforting, and loaded with layers of flavour - from creamy ragda and crispy elements to chutneys, masalas, and that perfect chatpata kick we all love in authentic Indian street food.”

The detailed steps for the recipe are as follows.

Ingredients for ragda chaat

For the ragda base:

  • Soaked chana - ½ cup
  • Water - 2 cups
  • Salt to taste
  • Turmeric powder - ½ tsp
  • Potato - 1 medium-sized, peeled and diced

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

kunal kapur recipe food recipes snacks
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Chef Kunal Kapur shares street-style ragda chaat recipe: See step-by-step preparation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.