Chef Kunal Kapur shares summer-special eggless mango cheesecake recipe: See step-by-step making
Kunal Kapur's mango cheesecake recipe is easy to make and perfect as a fancy indulgence in the summer months.
Mango is extremely versatile when it comes to being used as an ingredient. Taking to Instagram on May 5, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared yet another fancy way to prepare mangoes this summer: in the form of a scrumptious cheesecake.
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“Summer always finds its way into my kitchen, and this mango cheesecake is exactly what it looks like - creamy, indulgent, and full of that sweet, nostalgic aam flavour we all grew up loving. It’s the kind of dessert you make when you want something special without overcomplicating things. Smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced, every bite feels like a little celebration of the season. Honestly, it never lasts too long once it’s made,” he wrote in the caption.
The recipe takes 55 minutes to prepare and serves four. The detailed steps are provided as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The recipe takes 55 minutes to prepare and serves four. The detailed steps are provided as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for mango cheesecake
For the base
- Digestive biscuits – 240 gms
- Butter, melted – 120 gms / ½ cup
For the filling
- Hung curd, thick – 2¼ cups
- Condensed milk – 1½ cups
- Dairy cream, unsweetened – ¾ cup
For slurry
- Warm milk – 9 tbsp / ⅓ cup
- Cornstarch – 23 gms / 3 tbsp
Garnish
- Mango, large – 2
- Mint sprigs – few
Method of preparation
- To make the cookie crumb base, crush the biscuits with your hands, then add them to the grinder.
- Once they turn into a fine crumb, add in melted butter and mix them. Spread it onto a silicon mould (8 inches in diameter and 2 inches in height).
- Press down the crumbs using the flat base of a cup to pack them tightly.
- Refrigerate for at least 30 mins before use.
- For the filling, mix together hung curd, condensed milk, cream, and vanilla extract.
- Separately mix together warm milk with cornstarch and add to the filling. Mix well so there are no lumps.
- Pour this mixture onto the cookie crumbs.
- Preheat the oven to 160 °C.
- Place the silicon mould on a baking tray and place it inside the oven.
- Bake the cheesecake for 35 minutes at 160 °C.
- Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely.
- Place it in the fridge for at least two hours (overnight is preferred) and remove the cake from the mould.
- Slice some mangoes and place them on the cheesecake as desired.
- Place a mint sprig on the top. Taste the essence of paradise one slice at a time!
Ingredients for mango cheesecake
For the base
- Digestive biscuits – 240 gms
- Butter, melted – 120 gms / ½ cup
For the filling
- Hung curd, thick – 2¼ cups
- Condensed milk – 1½ cups
- Dairy cream, unsweetened – ¾ cup
For slurry
- Warm milk – 9 tbsp / ⅓ cup
- Cornstarch – 23 gms / 3 tbsp
Garnish
- Mango, large – 2
- Mint sprigs – few
Method of preparation
- To make the cookie crumb base, crush the biscuits with your hands, then add them to the grinder.
- Once they turn into a fine crumb, add in melted butter and mix them. Spread it onto a silicon mould (8 inches in diameter and 2 inches in height).
- Press down the crumbs using the flat base of a cup to pack them tightly.
- Refrigerate for at least 30 mins before use.
- For the filling, mix together hung curd, condensed milk, cream, and vanilla extract.
- Separately mix together warm milk with cornstarch and add to the filling. Mix well so there are no lumps.
- Pour this mixture onto the cookie crumbs.
- Preheat the oven to 160 °C.
- Place the silicon mould on a baking tray and place it inside the oven.
- Bake the cheesecake for 35 minutes at 160 °C.
- Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely.
- Place it in the fridge for at least two hours (overnight is preferred) and remove the cake from the mould.
- Slice some mangoes and place them on the cheesecake as desired.
- Place a mint sprig on the top. Taste the essence of paradise one slice at a time!
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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