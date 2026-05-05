Chef Kunal Kapur shares summer-special eggless mango cheesecake recipe: See step-by-step making

Mango is extremely versatile when it comes to being used as an ingredient. Taking to Instagram on May 5, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared yet another fancy way to prepare mangoes this summer: in the form of a scrumptious cheesecake.

Kunal Kapur's mango cheesecake recipe takes 55 minutes to prepare. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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“Summer always finds its way into my kitchen, and this mango cheesecake is exactly what it looks like - creamy, indulgent, and full of that sweet, nostalgic aam flavour we all grew up loving. It’s the kind of dessert you make when you want something special without overcomplicating things. Smooth, rich, and perfectly balanced, every bite feels like a little celebration of the season. Honestly, it never lasts too long once it’s made,” he wrote in the caption.

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe takes 55 minutes to prepare and serves four. The detailed steps are provided as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe takes 55 minutes to prepare and serves four. The detailed steps are provided as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mango cheesecake For the base Digestive biscuits – 240 gms

Butter, melted – 120 gms / ½ cup For the filling Hung curd, thick – 2¼ cups

Condensed milk – 1½ cups

Dairy cream, unsweetened – ¾ cup For slurry Warm milk – 9 tbsp / ⅓ cup

Cornstarch – 23 gms / 3 tbsp Garnish Mango, large – 2

Mint sprigs – few Method of preparation To make the cookie crumb base, crush the biscuits with your hands, then add them to the grinder. Once they turn into a fine crumb, add in melted butter and mix them. Spread it onto a silicon mould (8 inches in diameter and 2 inches in height). Press down the crumbs using the flat base of a cup to pack them tightly. Refrigerate for at least 30 mins before use. For the filling, mix together hung curd, condensed milk, cream, and vanilla extract. Separately mix together warm milk with cornstarch and add to the filling. Mix well so there are no lumps. Pour this mixture onto the cookie crumbs. Preheat the oven to 160 °C. Place the silicon mould on a baking tray and place it inside the oven. Bake the cheesecake for 35 minutes at 160 °C. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely. Place it in the fridge for at least two hours (overnight is preferred) and remove the cake from the mould. Slice some mangoes and place them on the cheesecake as desired. Place a mint sprig on the top. Taste the essence of paradise one slice at a time! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mango cheesecake For the base Digestive biscuits – 240 gms

Butter, melted – 120 gms / ½ cup For the filling Hung curd, thick – 2¼ cups

Condensed milk – 1½ cups

Dairy cream, unsweetened – ¾ cup For slurry Warm milk – 9 tbsp / ⅓ cup

Cornstarch – 23 gms / 3 tbsp Garnish Mango, large – 2

Mint sprigs – few Method of preparation To make the cookie crumb base, crush the biscuits with your hands, then add them to the grinder. Once they turn into a fine crumb, add in melted butter and mix them. Spread it onto a silicon mould (8 inches in diameter and 2 inches in height). Press down the crumbs using the flat base of a cup to pack them tightly. Refrigerate for at least 30 mins before use. For the filling, mix together hung curd, condensed milk, cream, and vanilla extract. Separately mix together warm milk with cornstarch and add to the filling. Mix well so there are no lumps. Pour this mixture onto the cookie crumbs. Preheat the oven to 160 °C. Place the silicon mould on a baking tray and place it inside the oven. Bake the cheesecake for 35 minutes at 160 °C. Remove from the oven and allow it to cool completely. Place it in the fridge for at least two hours (overnight is preferred) and remove the cake from the mould. Slice some mangoes and place them on the cheesecake as desired. Place a mint sprig on the top. Taste the essence of paradise one slice at a time! {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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